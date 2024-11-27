Sweet Potato Winners Published 11:13 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Heafner Motors was the winner of the coveted bushel of sweet potatoes again this year following another bidding war at the annual Civitan Club Radio Days fundraiser. Employees at Heafner Motors and Hallmark Ford gathered around the dealership’s Christmas tree with Civitan Club members this week for a group photo with the sweet potatoes that will help fund the many philanthropic outreaches of the Batesville Civitan Club in the coming year. (Bruce Newman)