NFL Week 13 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels
Published 2:27 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2024
The matchups in a Week 13 NFL schedule sure to please include the Los Angeles Chargers playing the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Here you can find info on live coverage of all of Week 13’s NFL action.
How to Watch Week 13 NFL Games
Thursday
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
- Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Ford Field
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
- Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Friday
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
- Game Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sunday
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- Venue: Commanders Field
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Monday
Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
