Linda Lee Mahan Peeples, 82

Linda Lee Mahan Peeples, a cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Nov. 25, 2024, at Diversicare of Batesville in Batesville.

Born on August 3, 1942, Linda dedicated her life to her family and home as a devoted homemaker, leaving a legacy of love and compassion.

Linda thrived in the simple joys of life. She loved sewing, quilting, and canning, often filling her home with beautiful creations. A beloved member of New Hope Church of God, she held a special affection for her church and her church family. She enjoyed traveling with her sisters, cherishing the moments spent visiting them in Illinois.

Her beloved family includes three children: Liz Dulin of Sardis; Rita Bailey of Oakland; and Becky Pettit of Batesville. Linda is also survived by her brother, Phil Mahan (Bonnie), and two sisters, Juanita Grindstaff and Sandy Kerly. Her legacy continues through her eight grandchildren: Bubba Caine, Kim Frayer, Lisa Caine, Brooke Caine, Jennifer Allen, Jarad Bailey, Lil Benny “BJ” Pettit, and Magan Pettit. Additionally, Linda is survived by twenty-one great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, all of whom were touched by her love.

Linda was predeceased by her parents, Leroy Mahan and Mary Frances Mahan, her husband, W.B. “Bill” Peeples, and her daughter, Betty Jean Bowles. She was also preceded in death by her siblings: Barbara McClenic, Billy Wayne Mahan, and Debbie Trigg.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate Linda’s life on Nov. 27. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m., both at the New Hope Church of God. Interment will take place at Antioch Cemetery, Herron Road, Courtland, at 4:15 p.m.

Linda Lee Mahan Peeples will be remembered for her unwavering devotion to family, her creative spirit, and the warmth she spread to everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. She leaves behind a rich tapestry of memories that will be cherished by all her loved ones.