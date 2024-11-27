Insituform celebrates outstanding safety milestone – Factory surpassed 4 year mark without recordable injury Published 11:10 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024

One of Batesville’s leading industries, Insituform Technologies, Inc., celebrated a remarkable milestone earlier this month when it surpassed four consecutive years without a recordable injury. The last incident at the factory was Nov. 3, 2020.

This Nov. 3, company officials hosted a celebration of the feat that included remarks from Mayor Hal Ferrell, Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar, vice presidents from the corporate office, and an official from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Insituform used the event to highlight the company’s 125 Batesville employees, and their dedication to safety standards adherence. Memorabilia noting the achievement, including pullovers and hats, were presented to workers during the event.

Azar, who interacts daily with plant managers and shift supervisors from the industries in Panola County, said the milestone represents more than “being careful.”

“I’m proud of the safety records and safety training of all Panola industries, but this is really something special for Insituform,” Azar said. “To have 1.4 million hours worked, and counting, without recordable incidents it takes a real dedication. Our office applauds this record and we believe it’s something the whole county can be proud of.”

Ferrell echoed Azar’s comments, pointing out that modern work environments place demands on employees that result in such achievements, but not without individual and team dedication.

“This company has continually demonstrated a commitment to safety and the well-being of employees while working for safety and efficiency,” Ferrell said. “On behalf of all of the City of Batesville I congratulate this great achievement.”

Insituform’s Batesville facility is the manufacturing site for dry tube liners used to rehabilitate a variety of underground pipes and conduit. The lining that is built in Batesville is used by cities and businesses worldwide to rehab deteriorating water and sewer lines without the expense of digging ditches and making costly repairs.

Instead, high pressure machines are used to “blow” the liners through existing pipe to form a clean, non-leaking, inner seal for old pipes. The trenchless method of pipe rehab saves about half the cost of traditional methods.

Azar said Insituform’s approach to factory safety is unique in manufacturing, but also clearly the best choice.

“Instead of dreading an OSHA visit, Insituform’s leaders have embraced the safety programs and standards and basically follow a checklist provided by their OSHA compliance specialist,” Azar said. “This keeps Insituform at the front of the class in safety and it’s a model that would benefit any industry that cares about employee safety.”