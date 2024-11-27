How to Watch UConn vs. Ole Miss Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – November 27
Published 7:46 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Two hot squads hit the court when the UConn Huskies (5-0) host the Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The Huskies are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Rebels, victors in four in a row.
UConn vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
UConn 2024-25 Stats
- The Rebels are 48th in college basketball in points scored (79.8 per game) and fifth-best in points allowed (46.6).
- UConn is averaging 34.2 rebounds per game this season (151st-ranked in college basketball), and it has allowed only 26 rebounds per game (24th-best).
- This season the Rebels are ranked 42nd in the country in assists at 17.4 per game.
- UConn is forcing 19.4 turnovers per game this season (76th-ranked in college basketball), but it has committed just 9.8 turnovers per game (seventh-best).
- The Rebels make 6.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 32.7% from beyond the arc, ranking 158th and 136th, respectively, in the nation.
- So far this year, UConn is giving up 5.8 three-pointers per game (171st-ranked in college basketball) and is allowing opposing teams to shoot 33.3% (261st-ranked) from downtown.
- The Rebels attempt 28.4% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 21.5% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempt 71.6% of their shots, with 78.5% of their makes coming from there.
Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats
- Offensively, the Rebels are the 48th-ranked squad in college basketball (79.8 points per game). Defensively, they are fifth-best (46.6 points allowed per game).
- Ole Miss is the 14th-best squad in college basketball in rebounds per game (41.2) and is ranked 41st in rebounds allowed (26.8).
- This season the Rebels are ranked 42nd in college basketball in assists at 17.4 per game.
- Ole Miss is 36th in the nation in turnovers per game (12.6) and 33rd in turnovers forced (22).
- At 6.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.7% from downtown, the Rebels are 158th and 136th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.
- In 2024-25 Ole Miss is third-best in the country in 3-pointers allowed (2.6 per game) and 28th in defensive 3-point percentage (23.2%).
- The Rebels attempt 28.4% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 21.5% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they take 71.6% of their shots, with 78.5% of their makes coming from there.
UConn’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Paige Bueckers
|5
|20.6
|4.6
|4.6
|2.4
|0.2
|2.2
|Sarah Strong
|5
|15.4
|8
|4.2
|3.2
|2
|1.6
|Jana El Alfy
|5
|8.2
|5.8
|0.6
|0.6
|0.6
|0
|Ashlynn Shade
|5
|8
|2.2
|2
|2.2
|0
|1.6
|Ice Brady
|5
|7.2
|4.2
|2
|0.6
|0.8
|0.2
Ole Miss’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kirsten Deans
|5
|13.2
|3.6
|3.4
|1.4
|0.6
|2.4
|Sira Thienou
|5
|11.4
|5
|1.6
|2
|0.2
|1
|Starr Jacobs
|5
|10.8
|6.2
|0.8
|1.6
|0
|0
|Kennedy Todd-Williams
|5
|10.6
|7.2
|3.2
|1.6
|1.2
|0.6
|Madison Scott
|5
|9.8
|3.8
|3.6
|1.2
|1.6
|0.4
UConn’s Upcoming Schedule
- November 27 vs. Ole Miss at 7:30 PM ET
- December 3 vs. Holy Cross at 7:00 PM ET
- December 7 vs. Louisville at 9:00 PM ET
- December 12 at Notre Dame at 7:00 PM ET
- December 15 vs. Georgetown at 1:30 PM ET
- December 17 vs. Iowa State at 8:30 PM ET
Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule
- November 27 at UConn at 7:30 PM ET
- November 30 vs. Alabama State at 3:00 PM ET
- December 5 at NC State at 7:00 PM ET
- December 8 vs. Tennessee State at 2:00 PM ET
- December 15 vs. South Alabama at 3:00 PM ET
- December 21 vs. Mississippi Valley State at 1:00 PM ET
