How to Watch UConn vs. Ole Miss Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – November 27 Published 7:46 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Two hot squads hit the court when the UConn Huskies (5-0) host the Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The Huskies are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Rebels, victors in four in a row.

UConn vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

UConn 2024-25 Stats

The Rebels are 48th in college basketball in points scored (79.8 per game) and fifth-best in points allowed (46.6).

UConn is averaging 34.2 rebounds per game this season (151st-ranked in college basketball), and it has allowed only 26 rebounds per game (24th-best).

UConn is forcing 19.4 turnovers per game this season (76th-ranked in college basketball), but it has committed just 9.8 turnovers per game (seventh-best).

So far this year, UConn is giving up 5.8 three-pointers per game (171st-ranked in college basketball) and is allowing opposing teams to shoot 33.3% (261st-ranked) from downtown.

Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

Offensively, the Rebels are the 48th-ranked squad in college basketball (79.8 points per game). Defensively, they are fifth-best (46.6 points allowed per game).

Ole Miss is the 14th-best squad in college basketball in rebounds per game (41.2) and is ranked 41st in rebounds allowed (26.8).

This season the Rebels are ranked 42nd in college basketball in assists at 17.4 per game.

Ole Miss is 36th in the nation in turnovers per game (12.6) and 33rd in turnovers forced (22).

At 6.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.7% from downtown, the Rebels are 158th and 136th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

In 2024-25 Ole Miss is third-best in the country in 3-pointers allowed (2.6 per game) and 28th in defensive 3-point percentage (23.2%).

The Rebels attempt 28.4% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 21.5% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they take 71.6% of their shots, with 78.5% of their makes coming from there.

UConn’s Top Players

Huskies Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paige Bueckers 5 20.6 4.6 4.6 2.4 0.2 2.2 Sarah Strong 5 15.4 8 4.2 3.2 2 1.6 Jana El Alfy 5 8.2 5.8 0.6 0.6 0.6 0 Ashlynn Shade 5 8 2.2 2 2.2 0 1.6 Ice Brady 5 7.2 4.2 2 0.6 0.8 0.2

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Rebels Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kirsten Deans 5 13.2 3.6 3.4 1.4 0.6 2.4 Sira Thienou 5 11.4 5 1.6 2 0.2 1 Starr Jacobs 5 10.8 6.2 0.8 1.6 0 0 Kennedy Todd-Williams 5 10.6 7.2 3.2 1.6 1.2 0.6 Madison Scott 5 9.8 3.8 3.6 1.2 1.6 0.4

UConn’s Upcoming Schedule

November 27 vs. Ole Miss at 7:30 PM ET

December 3 vs. Holy Cross at 7:00 PM ET

December 7 vs. Louisville at 9:00 PM ET

December 12 at Notre Dame at 7:00 PM ET

December 15 vs. Georgetown at 1:30 PM ET

December 17 vs. Iowa State at 8:30 PM ET

Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule

November 27 at UConn at 7:30 PM ET

November 30 vs. Alabama State at 3:00 PM ET

December 5 at NC State at 7:00 PM ET

December 8 vs. Tennessee State at 2:00 PM ET

December 15 vs. South Alabama at 3:00 PM ET

December 21 vs. Mississippi Valley State at 1:00 PM ET

