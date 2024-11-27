How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 28

Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, November 28

Ranked teams are on Thursday’s college basketball schedule for three games, including the South Carolina Gamecocks taking on the Iowa State Cyclones.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Old Dominion Monarchs at No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV channel: BallerTV

No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones

Rhode Island Rams at No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloCollege

