How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 28 Published 7:49 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Four games on Thursday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Iowa State Cyclones.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

Tulane Green Wave at Florida Gators

Time: 1:00 PM ET

No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Northern Iowa Panthers at Auburn Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Utah Utes at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.