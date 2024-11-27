How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 28

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, November 28

Four games on Thursday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Iowa State Cyclones.

Today’s SEC Games

Tulane Green Wave at Florida Gators

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET

No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones

Northern Iowa Panthers at Auburn Tigers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET

Utah Utes at Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET

