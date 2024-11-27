How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 27 Published 4:44 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024

There are seven games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that feature SEC teams. That includes the Memphis Tigers versus the Auburn Tigers.

Today’s SEC Games

UT Martin Skyhawks at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Memphis Tigers at No. 4 Auburn Tigers

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma Sooners at Providence Friars

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

Virginia Tech Hokies at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 21 Creighton Bluejays

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: MAX

Lindenwood Lions at Missouri Tigers

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: TBS

