How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 27

Published 4:44 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Wednesday, November 27

There are seven games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that feature SEC teams. That includes the Memphis Tigers versus the Auburn Tigers.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

UT Martin Skyhawks at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Memphis Tigers at No. 4 Auburn Tigers

Oklahoma Sooners at Providence Friars

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2

Virginia Tech Hokies at South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 21 Creighton Bluejays

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: MAX

Lindenwood Lions at Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: TBS

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to Watch UConn vs. Ole Miss Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - November 27

How to Watch UConn vs. Ole Miss Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – November 27

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Wednesday, November 27

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 27

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 27

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 27

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 27

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 27

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow