How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 27
Published 4:44 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024
There are seven games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that feature SEC teams. That includes the Memphis Tigers versus the Auburn Tigers.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Today’s SEC Games
UT Martin Skyhawks at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Memphis Tigers at No. 4 Auburn Tigers
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma Sooners at Providence Friars
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
Virginia Tech Hokies at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 21 Creighton Bluejays
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: MAX
Lindenwood Lions at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV channel: TBS
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.