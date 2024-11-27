How to Watch Auburn vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream – November 27
Published 4:41 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024
The No. 4 Auburn Tigers (6-0) carry a six-game win streak into a home contest against the Memphis Tigers (6-0), winners of six straight as well. It begins at 5:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.
Auburn vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
Auburn Stats Insights
- The Auburn Tigers are shooting 51.8% from the field this season, 10.7 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Memphis Tigers allow to opponents.
- In games Auburn shoots higher than 41.1% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- The Auburn Tigers are the 115th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Memphis Tigers rank 251st.
- The Auburn Tigers score 12.4 more points per game (86.2) than the Memphis Tigers allow (73.8).
- Auburn has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 73.8 points.
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Memphis Tigers have shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Auburn Tigers have averaged.
- Memphis is 5-0 when it shoots better than 38.8% from the field.
- The Memphis Tigers are the 251st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Auburn Tigers sit at 235th.
- The Memphis Tigers score an average of 82.5 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 65.0 the Auburn Tigers allow to opponents.
- When Memphis gives up fewer than 86.2 points, it is 5-0.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Offensively Auburn played better when playing at home last year, scoring 84.8 points per game, compared to 79.8 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the Auburn Tigers played better in home games last season, allowing 65.8 points per game, compared to 72.8 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Auburn fared better at home last season, making 8.1 treys per game with a 35.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage on the road.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Memphis scored 81.9 points per game at home last season, and the same number away.
- At home, the Memphis Tigers allowed 72.7 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.8).
- Memphis made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (9.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.3%) than away (39.2%).
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2024
|North Alabama
|W 102-69
|Neville Arena
|11/25/2024
|Iowa State
|W 83-81
|Lahaina Civic Center
|11/26/2024
|North Carolina
|W 85-72
|Lahaina Civic Center
|11/27/2024
|Memphis
|–
|Lahaina Civic Center
|12/4/2024
|@ Duke
|–
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/8/2024
|Richmond
|–
|Neville Arena
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2024
|San Francisco
|W 68-64
|Chase Center
|11/25/2024
|UConn
|W 99-97
|Lahaina Civic Center
|11/26/2024
|Michigan State
|W 71-63
|Lahaina Civic Center
|11/27/2024
|Auburn
|–
|Lahaina Civic Center
|12/4/2024
|Louisiana Tech
|–
|FedExForum
|12/8/2024
|Arkansas State
|–
|FedExForum
