How to Watch Auburn vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream – November 27 Published 4:41 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024

The No. 4 Auburn Tigers (6-0) carry a six-game win streak into a home contest against the Memphis Tigers (6-0), winners of six straight as well. It begins at 5:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

Auburn vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Auburn Stats Insights

The Auburn Tigers are shooting 51.8% from the field this season, 10.7 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Memphis Tigers allow to opponents.

In games Auburn shoots higher than 41.1% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Auburn Tigers are the 115th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Memphis Tigers rank 251st.

The Auburn Tigers score 12.4 more points per game (86.2) than the Memphis Tigers allow (73.8).

Auburn has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Memphis Stats Insights

The Memphis Tigers have shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Auburn Tigers have averaged.

Memphis is 5-0 when it shoots better than 38.8% from the field.

The Memphis Tigers are the 251st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Auburn Tigers sit at 235th.

The Memphis Tigers score an average of 82.5 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 65.0 the Auburn Tigers allow to opponents.

When Memphis gives up fewer than 86.2 points, it is 5-0.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Offensively Auburn played better when playing at home last year, scoring 84.8 points per game, compared to 79.8 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Auburn Tigers played better in home games last season, allowing 65.8 points per game, compared to 72.8 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, Auburn fared better at home last season, making 8.1 treys per game with a 35.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage on the road.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Memphis scored 81.9 points per game at home last season, and the same number away.

At home, the Memphis Tigers allowed 72.7 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.8).

Memphis made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (9.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.3%) than away (39.2%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/18/2024 North Alabama W 102-69 Neville Arena 11/25/2024 Iowa State W 83-81 Lahaina Civic Center 11/26/2024 North Carolina W 85-72 Lahaina Civic Center 11/27/2024 Memphis – Lahaina Civic Center 12/4/2024 @ Duke – Cameron Indoor Stadium 12/8/2024 Richmond – Neville Arena

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2024 San Francisco W 68-64 Chase Center 11/25/2024 UConn W 99-97 Lahaina Civic Center 11/26/2024 Michigan State W 71-63 Lahaina Civic Center 11/27/2024 Auburn – Lahaina Civic Center 12/4/2024 Louisiana Tech – FedExForum 12/8/2024 Arkansas State – FedExForum

