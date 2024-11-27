DFS Salaries and Projections for NFL Week 13 Published 6:21 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Before you build your Week 13 DFS lineups, check out our projections and salaries below to help you put together the best roster.

Week 13 Top Quarterback DFS Picks

Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens vs. Philadelphia Eagles) | FanDuel Fantasy Salary: $8,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 21.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 24.7 pts. Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers) | FanDuel Salary: $9,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 21.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 20.3 pts. Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens) | FanDuel Salary: $9,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 20.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 21.9 pts. Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders vs. Tennessee Titans) | FanDuel Salary: $8,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 20.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 19.5 pts. Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers) | FanDuel Salary: $8,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 19.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 21.8 pts. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders) | FanDuel Salary: $8,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 19 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 16.9 pts. Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers) | FanDuel Salary: $8,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 18.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 20.9 pts. Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons) | FanDuel Salary: $7,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 18.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 16 pts. Bo Nix (Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns) | FanDuel Salary: $8,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 18.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 17.8 pts. Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots) | FanDuel Salary: $7,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 18 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 13.5 pts. C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars) | FanDuel Salary: $8,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 17.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 13.9 pts. Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals) | FanDuel Salary: $7,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 17.7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 17 pts. Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins) | FanDuel Salary: $7,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 17.4 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 17.2 pts. Jared Goff (Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears) | FanDuel Salary: $8,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 16.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 16.7 pts. Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills) | FanDuel Salary: $8,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 16.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 18.7 pts. Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints) | FanDuel Salary: $7,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 16.7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 14.1 pts. Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings) | FanDuel Salary: $7,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 16.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 17.3 pts. Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Jets) | FanDuel Salary: $7,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 16.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 16.4 pts. Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions) | FanDuel Salary: $7,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 16.1 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 14.9 pts. Drake Maye (New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts) | FanDuel Salary: $6,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 16 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 14.1 pts.

Week 13 Top Running Back DFS Picks

Joe Mixon (Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars) | FanDuel Fantasy Salary: $9,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 18.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 18.6 pts. Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills) | FanDuel Salary: $8,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 17.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.7 pts. Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens) | FanDuel Salary: $9,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 17.4 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 21.7 pts. Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams) | FanDuel Salary: $8,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 17.4 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 15 pts. Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers) | FanDuel Salary: $8,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 17.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 14.2 pts. Breece Hall (New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks) | FanDuel Salary: $8,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 17.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 12.5 pts. Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears) | FanDuel Salary: $8,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 17 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 16.5 pts. Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens vs. Philadelphia Eagles) | FanDuel Salary: $9,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 16.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 19.2 pts. Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints) | FanDuel Salary: $8,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 16.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 14.2 pts. Devon Achane (Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers) | FanDuel Salary: $9,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 16.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 12.9 pts. Chase Brown (Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers) | FanDuel Salary: $7,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 16.4 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 11.2 pts. Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins) | FanDuel Salary: $7,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 16.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 14.5 pts. Kenneth Walker III (Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Jets) | FanDuel Salary: $8,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 15.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 13.9 pts. Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots) | FanDuel Salary: $7,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 14.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 12.4 pts. Chuba Hubbard (Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers) | FanDuel Salary: $7,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 14.4 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 13.3 pts. James Cook (Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers) | FanDuel Salary: $7,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 14.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 14.4 pts. Tony Pollard (Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders) | FanDuel Salary: $7,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 14 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 11.1 pts. Aaron Jones (Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals) | FanDuel Salary: $7,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 14 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 11.7 pts. David Montgomery (Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears) | FanDuel Salary: $7,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 13.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 14.1 pts. James Conner (Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings) | FanDuel Salary: $7,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 13.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 11.9 pts. Rico Dowdle (Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants) | FanDuel Salary: $6,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 13.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.3 pts. Bucky Irving (Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers) | FanDuel Salary: $7,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 12.7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 10.1 pts. Tyrone Tracy Jr. (New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys) | FanDuel Salary: $6,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 12.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 7.9 pts. Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos) | FanDuel Salary: $6,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 12.1 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.2 pts. Najee Harris (Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals) | FanDuel Salary: $6,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 10.2 pts. Rhamondre Stevenson (New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts) | FanDuel Salary: $6,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 10.3 pts. D’Andre Swift (Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions) | FanDuel Salary: $6,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 11.5 pts. Travis Etienne (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans) | FanDuel Salary: $6,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.1 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 5.9 pts. Gus Edwards (Los Angeles Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons) | FanDuel Salary: $5,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.1 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 3.8 pts. Rachaad White (Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers) | FanDuel Salary: $6,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.8 pts. Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders) | FanDuel Salary: $8,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 12.7 pts. Jeremy McNichols (Washington Commanders vs. Tennessee Titans) | FanDuel Salary: $6,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 3.9 pts. Javonte Williams (Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns) | FanDuel Salary: $6,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 7 pts. Jaylen Warren (Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals) | FanDuel Salary: $5,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 8.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 5.4 pts. Brian Robinson Jr. (Washington Commanders vs. Tennessee Titans) | FanDuel Salary: $7,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 7.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 11.7 pts. Ameer Abdullah (Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs) | FanDuel Salary: $5,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 7.1 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 3.5 pts. Tank Bigsby (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans) | FanDuel Salary: $6,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 6.9 pts. Isiah Pacheco (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders) | FanDuel Salary: $8,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 12.5 pts. Jerome Ford (Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos) | FanDuel Salary: $5,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 5.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 5.4 pts. Zach Charbonnet (Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Jets) | FanDuel Salary: $5,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 5.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 6.6 pts.

Week 13 Top Wide Receiver DFS Picks

Ja’Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers) | FanDuel Fantasy Salary: $9,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 16.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 16.2 pts. Nico Collins (Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars) | FanDuel Salary: $9,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 15.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 13.6 pts. Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals) | FanDuel Salary: $8,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 14.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 11.4 pts. A.J. Brown (Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens) | FanDuel Salary: $8,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 14.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 12.1 pts. Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears) | FanDuel Salary: $9,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 14.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 12.1 pts. Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints) | FanDuel Salary: $9,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 14 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 12.3 pts. Puka Nacua (Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints) | FanDuel Salary: $8,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 14 pts. CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants) | FanDuel Salary: $8,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 13.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 10.5 pts. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers) | FanDuel Salary: $8,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 13.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.5 pts. Tee Higgins (Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers) | FanDuel Salary: $7,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 13.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 12.2 pts. George Pickens (Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals) | FanDuel Salary: $7,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 12.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 7.9 pts. Zay Flowers (Baltimore Ravens vs. Philadelphia Eagles) | FanDuel Salary: $7,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 12.1 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9 pts. Drake London (Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers) | FanDuel Salary: $7,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 12.1 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.7 pts. Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers) | FanDuel Salary: $7,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 12 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 7.3 pts. Courtland Sutton (Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns) | FanDuel Salary: $7,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9 pts. Malik Nabers (New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys) | FanDuel Salary: $8,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.4 pts. Davante Adams (New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks) | FanDuel Salary: $7,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 7.6 pts. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Jets) | FanDuel Salary: $7,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.2 pts. Garrett Wilson (New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks) | FanDuel Salary: $8,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.4 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.3 pts. Ladd McConkey (Los Angeles Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons) | FanDuel Salary: $6,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.3 pts. Calvin Ridley (Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders) | FanDuel Salary: $6,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.1 pts. Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders vs. Tennessee Titans) | FanDuel Salary: $7,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 10.2 pts. D.K. Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Jets) | FanDuel Salary: $7,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 11.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.3 pts. Brian Thomas Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans) | FanDuel Salary: $6,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.5 pts. Tank Dell (Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars) | FanDuel Salary: $6,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.7 pts. Darnell Mooney (Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers) | FanDuel Salary: $6,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.2 pts. Jayden Reed (Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins) | FanDuel Salary: $6,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.8 pts. Jakobi Meyers (Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs) | FanDuel Salary: $6,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.2 pts. Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills) | FanDuel Salary: $6,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.4 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.6 pts. D.J. Moore (Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions) | FanDuel Salary: $6,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 7.8 pts. Jerry Jeudy (Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos) | FanDuel Salary: $6,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 7.1 pts. DeVonta Smith (Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens) | FanDuel Salary: $7,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.4 pts. Jameson Williams (Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears) | FanDuel Salary: $5,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.8 pts. Keenan Allen (Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions) | FanDuel Salary: $6,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 6.1 pts. Khalil Shakir (Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers) | FanDuel Salary: $6,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9.7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 7.2 pts. Marvin Harrison Jr. (Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings) | FanDuel Salary: $6,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9.7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.1 pts. Jaylen Waddle (Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers) | FanDuel Salary: $6,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 6.1 pts. Jordan Addison (Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals) | FanDuel Salary: $6,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 9.3 pts. Michael Pittman Jr. (Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots) | FanDuel Salary: $6,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 5.7 pts. Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills) | FanDuel Salary: $7,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 7.1 pts.

Week 13 Top Tight End DFS Picks

Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs) | FanDuel Fantasy Salary: $7,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.5 pts. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders) | FanDuel Salary: $7,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 6.1 pts. Trey McBride (Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings) | FanDuel Salary: $6,900 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 8.1 pts. George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills) | FanDuel Salary: $7,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 10.5 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 12.5 pts. Jonnu Smith (Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers) | FanDuel Salary: $6,300 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 7 pts. T.J. Hockenson (Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals) | FanDuel Salary: $6,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 5.7 pts. Cade Otton (Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers) | FanDuel Salary: $6,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9.4 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 6.4 pts. Evan Engram (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans) | FanDuel Salary: $5,800 | Projected FanDuel Points: 9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 5 pts. David Njoku (Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos) | FanDuel Salary: $6,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 8.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 6.3 pts. Dallas Goedert (Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens) | FanDuel Salary: $6,000 | Projected FanDuel Points: 8.2 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 5.8 pts. Hunter Henry (New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts) | FanDuel Salary: $5,100 | Projected FanDuel Points: 7.9 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 5 pts. Will Dissly (Los Angeles Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons) | FanDuel Salary: $5,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 7.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 4.2 pts. Zach Ertz (Washington Commanders vs. Tennessee Titans) | FanDuel Salary: $5,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 7.7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 5.7 pts. Sam LaPorta (Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears) | FanDuel Salary: $5,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 7.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 5.7 pts. Mark Andrews (Baltimore Ravens vs. Philadelphia Eagles) | FanDuel Salary: $5,600 | Projected FanDuel Points: 7.6 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 6.5 pts. Tucker Kraft (Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins) | FanDuel Salary: $5,500 | Projected FanDuel Points: 7.5 pts. Kyle Pitts (Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers) | FanDuel Salary: $5,400 | Projected FanDuel Points: 7.1 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 6.1 pts. Dalton Kincaid (Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers) | FanDuel Salary: $5,700 | Projected FanDuel Points: 6.8 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 4.8 pts. Dalton Schultz (Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars) | FanDuel Salary: $5,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 6.7 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 3 pts. Cole Kmet (Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions) | FanDuel Salary: $5,200 | Projected FanDuel Points: 6.3 pts. | Fantasy Points Per Game: 5.7 pts.

