College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 28 Published 8:50 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2024

There are plenty of exciting matchups on Thursday in AAC play, including a Northern Iowa Panthers playing the North Texas Mean Green. If you’re looking for predictions against the spread, scroll down.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Wichita State -1.5 vs. Minnesota

Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Wichita State Shockers

Wichita State -1.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 28

November 28 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: North Texas -3.5 vs. Northern Iowa

Matchup: Northern Iowa Panthers vs. North Texas Mean Green

North Texas -3.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 28

November 28 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

