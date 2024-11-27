BYU vs. Ole Miss Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 28 Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Thursday’s game between the BYU Cougars (5-0) and No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) at LionTree Arena should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-73, with BYU taking home the win. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on November 28.

Based on our computer prediction, Ole Miss is a good bet to cover the spread, which is currently listed at 3.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 151.5 total.

BYU vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 28, 2024

Thursday, November 28, 2024 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: LionTree Arena

LionTree Arena Line: BYU -3.5

BYU -3.5 Point total: 151.5

151.5 Moneyline (to win): BYU -178, Ole Miss +146

BYU vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction:

BYU 74, Ole Miss 73

Spread & Total Prediction for BYU vs. Ole Miss

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+3.5)

Ole Miss (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (151.5)

BYU has compiled a 1-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Ole Miss is 3-2-0. The Cougars are 2-2-0 and the Rebels are 3-2-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams combine to score 171.8 points per game, 20.3 more points than this matchup’s total.

BYU Performance Insights

The Cougars are outscoring opponents by 31.2 points per game with a +156 scoring differential overall. They put up 91.0 points per game (ninth in college basketball) and give up 59.8 per outing (19th in college basketball).

BYU ranks 16th in the nation at 39.8 rebounds per game. That’s 16.0 more than the 23.8 its opponents average.

BYU makes 11.4 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in college basketball) at a 35.8% rate (123rd in college basketball), compared to the 8.6 per game its opponents make at a 35.8% rate.

The Cougars rank second in college basketball by averaging 116.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 16th in college basketball, allowing 76.2 points per 100 possessions.

BYU has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.2 per game (27th in college basketball play) while forcing 15.4 (40th in college basketball).

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels have a +89 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.8 points per game. They’re putting up 80.8 points per game, 105th in college basketball, and are giving up 63.0 per outing to rank 40th in college basketball.

Ole Miss wins the rebound battle by 5.6 boards on average. It records 32.4 rebounds per game, 223rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 26.8.

Ole Miss knocks down 9.4 three-pointers per game (76th in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents. It shoots 35.9% from beyond the arc (119th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 34.2%.

Ole Miss has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 8.2 per game (third in college basketball) while forcing 16.8 (13th in college basketball).

