Auburn vs. Memphis Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 27 Published 4:49 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday’s game between the No. 4 Auburn Tigers (6-0) and the Memphis Tigers (6-0) at Lahaina Civic Center has a projected final score of 79-75 based on our computer prediction, with Auburn securing the victory. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 27.

Based on our computer prediction, Memphis projects to cover the 9.5-point spread in its matchup versus Auburn. The over/under is listed at 156.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Email newsletter signup

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Auburn vs. Memphis Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina, Hawaii Venue: Lahaina Civic Center

Lahaina Civic Center Line: Auburn -9.5

Auburn -9.5 Point total: 156.5

156.5 Moneyline (to win): Auburn -465, Memphis +350

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Auburn vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction:

Auburn 79, Memphis 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. Memphis

Pick ATS: Memphis (+9.5)

Memphis (+9.5) Pick OU: Under (156.5)

Auburn’s record against the spread this season is 5-1-0, while Memphis’ is 6-0-0. Both the Auburn Tigers and the Memphis Tigers are 3-3-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. The two teams combine to score 168.7 points per game, 12.2 more points than this matchup’s total.

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Auburn Performance Insights

The Auburn Tigers’ +127 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 86.2 points per game (34th in college basketball) while giving up 65 per outing (66th in college basketball).

Auburn is 117th in the country at 35.3 rebounds per game. That’s 9.0 more than the 26.3 its opponents average.

Auburn hits 10.2 three-pointers per game (36th in college basketball) while shooting 36.7% from deep (93rd in college basketball). It is making 4.7 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.5 per game while shooting 31.1%.

The Auburn Tigers average 112.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (ninth in college basketball), and allow 84.7 points per 100 possessions (104th in college basketball).

Auburn and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Auburn Tigers commit 9.3 per game (31st in college basketball) and force 10 (316th in college basketball play).

Memphis Performance Insights

The Memphis Tigers put up 82.5 points per game (71st in college basketball) while allowing 73.8 per outing (241st in college basketball). They have a +52 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The 31.7 rebounds per game Memphis accumulates rank 249th in the nation. Their opponents collect 31.5.

Memphis makes 9 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 9.2. It shoots 45.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.8%.

Memphis forces 12.8 turnovers per game (164th in college basketball) while committing 13 (256th in college basketball).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.