Auburn vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Wednesday, November 27
Published 8:04 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024
The Memphis Tigers (6-0) face the Auburn Tigers (6-0) on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at Lahaina Civic Center. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN.
Auburn vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Lahaina, Hawaii
- Venue: Lahaina Civic Center
- Spread: Auburn -8
- Moneylines: Auburn -355, Memphis +278
- Total: 155.5
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Auburn vs. Memphis 2024-25 Stats
|Auburn
|Stat
|Memphis
|86.2
|Points For
|82.5
|65
|Points Against
|73.8
|51.8%
|Field Goal %
|48.6%
|38.8%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|41.1%
|36.7%
|Three Point %
|45.4%
|31.1%
|Opponent Three Point %
|34.8%
Auburn’s Top Players
- Johni Broome leads the Auburn Tigers in points and rebounds. He contributes 20.7 points per game while tacking on 12.3 rebounds.
- Auburn’s assists leader is Denver Jones, who averages 3.5 per game.
- Miles Kelly is the top three-point shooter for the Auburn Tigers, connecting on 2.7 per game.
- Auburn’s blocks leader is Broome, who averages three per game. Jones leads the team averaging 1.2 steals an outing.
Memphis’ Top Players
- PJ Haggerty is at the top of the Memphis Tigers scoring and rebounding leaderboards with 21.3 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per game this season.
- The Memphis leader in assists is Tyrese Hunter with 3.5 assists per game.
- Hunter makes more threes per game than any other member of the Memphis Tigers, cashing in 3.3 treys per game.
- Nobody on Memphis grabs more steals than Hunter (1.8 per game) or blocks more shots than Moussa Cisse (1.7 per game).
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2024
|North Alabama
|W 102-69
|Neville Arena
|11/25/2024
|Iowa State
|W 83-81
|Lahaina Civic Center
|11/26/2024
|North Carolina
|W 85-72
|Lahaina Civic Center
|11/27/2024
|Memphis
|–
|Lahaina Civic Center
|12/4/2024
|@ Duke
|–
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/8/2024
|Richmond
|–
|Neville Arena
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2024
|San Francisco
|W 68-64
|Chase Center
|11/25/2024
|UConn
|W 99-97
|Lahaina Civic Center
|11/26/2024
|Michigan State
|W 71-63
|Lahaina Civic Center
|11/27/2024
|Auburn
|–
|Lahaina Civic Center
|12/4/2024
|Louisiana Tech
|–
|FedExForum
|12/8/2024
|Arkansas State
|–
|FedExForum
