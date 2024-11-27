Auburn vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Wednesday, November 27 Published 8:04 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024

The Memphis Tigers (6-0) face the Auburn Tigers (6-0) on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at Lahaina Civic Center. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN.

Auburn vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina, Hawaii Venue: Lahaina Civic Center

Lahaina Civic Center Spread: Auburn -8

Auburn -8 Moneylines: Auburn -355, Memphis +278

Auburn -355, Memphis +278 Total: 155.5

Auburn vs. Memphis 2024-25 Stats

Auburn Stat Memphis 86.2 Points For 82.5 65 Points Against 73.8 51.8% Field Goal % 48.6% 38.8% Opponent Field Goal % 41.1% 36.7% Three Point % 45.4% 31.1% Opponent Three Point % 34.8%

Auburn’s Top Players

Johni Broome leads the Auburn Tigers in points and rebounds. He contributes 20.7 points per game while tacking on 12.3 rebounds.

Auburn’s assists leader is Denver Jones, who averages 3.5 per game.

Miles Kelly is the top three-point shooter for the Auburn Tigers, connecting on 2.7 per game.

Auburn’s blocks leader is Broome, who averages three per game. Jones leads the team averaging 1.2 steals an outing.

Memphis’ Top Players

PJ Haggerty is at the top of the Memphis Tigers scoring and rebounding leaderboards with 21.3 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per game this season.

The Memphis leader in assists is Tyrese Hunter with 3.5 assists per game.

Hunter makes more threes per game than any other member of the Memphis Tigers, cashing in 3.3 treys per game.

Nobody on Memphis grabs more steals than Hunter (1.8 per game) or blocks more shots than Moussa Cisse (1.7 per game).

Auburn Schedule

Memphis Schedule

