Auburn vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Wednesday, November 27

Published 8:04 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Memphis Tigers (6-0) face the Auburn Tigers (6-0) on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at Lahaina Civic Center. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN.

Auburn vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Lahaina, Hawaii
  • Venue: Lahaina Civic Center
  • Spread: Auburn -8
  • Moneylines: Auburn -355, Memphis +278
  • Total: 155.5
Auburn vs. Memphis 2024-25 Stats

Auburn Stat Memphis
86.2 Points For 82.5
65 Points Against 73.8
51.8% Field Goal % 48.6%
38.8% Opponent Field Goal % 41.1%
36.7% Three Point % 45.4%
31.1% Opponent Three Point % 34.8%

Auburn’s Top Players

  • Johni Broome leads the Auburn Tigers in points and rebounds. He contributes 20.7 points per game while tacking on 12.3 rebounds.
  • Auburn’s assists leader is Denver Jones, who averages 3.5 per game.
  • Miles Kelly is the top three-point shooter for the Auburn Tigers, connecting on 2.7 per game.
  • Auburn’s blocks leader is Broome, who averages three per game. Jones leads the team averaging 1.2 steals an outing.

Memphis’ Top Players

  • PJ Haggerty is at the top of the Memphis Tigers scoring and rebounding leaderboards with 21.3 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per game this season.
  • The Memphis leader in assists is Tyrese Hunter with 3.5 assists per game.
  • Hunter makes more threes per game than any other member of the Memphis Tigers, cashing in 3.3 treys per game.
  • Nobody on Memphis grabs more steals than Hunter (1.8 per game) or blocks more shots than Moussa Cisse (1.7 per game).

Auburn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2024 North Alabama W 102-69 Neville Arena
11/25/2024 Iowa State W 83-81 Lahaina Civic Center
11/26/2024 North Carolina W 85-72 Lahaina Civic Center
11/27/2024 Memphis Lahaina Civic Center
12/4/2024 @ Duke Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/8/2024 Richmond Neville Arena

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2024 San Francisco W 68-64 Chase Center
11/25/2024 UConn W 99-97 Lahaina Civic Center
11/26/2024 Michigan State W 71-63 Lahaina Civic Center
11/27/2024 Auburn Lahaina Civic Center
12/4/2024 Louisiana Tech FedExForum
12/8/2024 Arkansas State FedExForum

