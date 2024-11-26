Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 13 vs. the Commanders Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans will play the Washington Commanders and their fourth-ranked passing defense (189.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Should Levis be someone that you lock into your fantasy football lineup this week for his game versus the Commanders? Prior to making that call, here’s a look at the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders Projected Fantasy Points: 15.2

15.2 Game Day & Time: December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 13.6 26-for-34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins -0.5 3-for-4 25 0 1 2 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 7.3 16-for-27 95 1 1 3 15 0 Week 10 @Chargers 19.1 18-for-23 175 2 0 5 41 0 Week 11 @Vikings 15.6 17-for-31 295 1 1 7 18 0 Week 12 @Texans 16.1 18-for-24 278 2 1 8 10 0

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

With 89.4 fantasy points (11.2 per game), Levis is 29th at his position and 90th in the NFL.

In his past three games, Levis is 53-of-78 for 748 yards, with five touchdowns and two interceptions and has rushed for 69 yards on 20 carries. He has picked up 50.8 fantasy points (16.9 per game).

In his past five games, Levis has picked up 57.6 fantasy points (11.5 per game). He is 72-of-109 for 868 yards, with six touchdowns and four interceptions and has rushed for 89 yards on 25 carries.

Will Levis picked up 19.1 fantasy points — 18-of-23 (78.3%), 175 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 41 yards — in Week 10 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, his best game of the season.

Levis accumulated -0.5 fantasy points — 3-of-4 (75%), 25 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT — in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, which was his worst game of the season.

