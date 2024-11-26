Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 13 vs. the Commanders Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears will take on the 29th-ranked tun defense of the Washington Commanders (145 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Spears’ game versus the Commanders this week a good time to start him in fantasy? Below, we break down his relevant fantasy statistics.

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders Projected Fantasy Points: 5.6

5.6 Game Day & Time: December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Chargers 8.1 7 47 0 3 4 0 Week 11 @Vikings 2.8 3 0 0 2 8 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

Spears is 62nd at his position, and 261st overall in the NFL, with 30.9 fantasy points (4.4 per game).

Spears has accumulated 8.6 fantasy points (2.9 per game) over his past three games. He has 16 carries for 74 yards and zero touchdowns, plus 12 receiving yards on five catches (six targets).

In his past five games, Spears has rushed for 120 yards on 33 carries, with one touchdown, and has 66 yards receiving on 11 catches (12 targets). He has accumulated 24.6 fantasy points (4.9 per game).

Tyjae Spears picked up 9.9 fantasy points — 15 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD — in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, his best game of the season.

In his worst game of the season, Spears finished with 0.8 fantasy points — 3 carries, 0 yards. That was in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Add Spears to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!