Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 13 vs. the Commanders Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Tony Pollard and the Tennessee Titans will face the Washington Commanders and their 29th-ranked run defense (145 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming tilt versus the Commanders this week, should Pollard be someone you lock into your fantasy football lineup? We dissect the stats and trends below.

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 Game Day & Time: December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 18.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 15.2 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 5.9 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 18.8 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17.8 17 93 1 3 -5 0 Week 7 @Bills 8.5 16 61 0 2 4 0 Week 8 @Lions 14.7 20 94 0 3 23 0 Week 9 @Patriots 18.4 28 128 0 3 26 0 Week 10 @Chargers 10.3 9 44 0 4 19 0 Week 11 @Vikings 4.9 9 15 0 2 14 0 Week 12 @Texans 21.9 24 119 1 3 10 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

Ranked 49th overall in the NFL and 20th at his position, Pollard has picked up 121.8 fantasy points (11.1 per game) so far in 2024.

Pollard has averaged 9.4 fantasy points (picking up 28.1 total) over his past three games. He has 42 carries for 178 yards and one touchdown, plus 43 receiving yards on nine catches (13 targets).

Pollard has averaged 11.0 fantasy points (picking up 55.2 total) in his past five games. He has 90 carries for 400 yards and one touchdown, plus 92 receiving yards on 15 catches (20 targets).

Last week versus the Houston Texans, Tony Pollard put up a season-high 18.9 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 24 carries, 119 yards, 1 TD.

Pollard picked up 2.9 fantasy points — 6 carries, 14 yards — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.

Add Pollard to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!