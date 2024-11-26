Predators vs. Flyers Injury Report Today – November 27

Published 9:42 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

By Data Skrive

The injury report for the Nashville Predators (7-12-3) ahead of their matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers (9-10-3) currently includes three players. The matchup is slated for 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 27.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal
Michael McCarron RW Questionable Upper Body

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Ryan Ellis D Out Back
Jamie Drysdale D Out Body
Samuel Ersson G Questionable Lower Body

Predators vs. Flyers Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 52 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 29th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • Nashville has conceded 70 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 23rd in NHL play in goals against.
  • They have the league’s 27th-ranked goal differential at -18.

Flyers Season Insights

  • The Flyers’ 61 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 20th in the NHL.
  • Philadelphia’s total of 76 goals allowed (3.4 per game) ranks 26th in the league.
  • They have the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.

Predators vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-180) Flyers (+150) 6

