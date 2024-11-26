Predators vs. Flyers Injury Report Today – November 27 Published 9:42 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

The injury report for the Nashville Predators (7-12-3) ahead of their matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers (9-10-3) currently includes three players. The matchup is slated for 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 27.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Michael McCarron RW Questionable Upper Body

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Ellis D Out Back Jamie Drysdale D Out Body Samuel Ersson G Questionable Lower Body

Predators vs. Flyers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 52 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 29th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Nashville has conceded 70 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 23rd in NHL play in goals against.

They have the league’s 27th-ranked goal differential at -18.

Flyers Season Insights

The Flyers’ 61 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 20th in the NHL.

Philadelphia’s total of 76 goals allowed (3.4 per game) ranks 26th in the league.

They have the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.

Predators vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-180) Flyers (+150) 6

