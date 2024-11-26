Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 13 vs. the Commanders
Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will take on the fourth-ranked pass defense of the Washington Commanders (189.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Should Westbrook-Ikhine be a player that you lock into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup versus the Commanders? Prior to making that call, here’s a look at the stats and trends you need to know.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections
- Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders
- Projected Fantasy Points: 5.1
- Game Day & Time: December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points (PPR)
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 6
|@Colts
|7.9
|2
|1
|9
|1
|Week 7
|@Bills
|9
|4
|2
|10
|1
|Week 8
|@Lions
|11.9
|4
|2
|39
|1
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|16
|6
|5
|50
|1
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|6.1
|3
|3
|31
|0
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|19.7
|6
|2
|117
|1
|Week 12
|@Texans
|12.8
|5
|2
|48
|1
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats
- Ranked 154th overall in the league and 46th at his position, Westbrook-Ikhine has accumulated 66.4 fantasy points (8.3 per game) so far in 2024.
- Westbrook-Ikhine has picked up 31.6 fantasy points (10.5 per game) in his past three games. He has 196 yards receiving, on seven catches (14 targets), and two touchdowns.
- In his past five games, Westbrook-Ikhine has averaged 10.5 fantasy points (52.5 total). He has 285 receiving yards on 14 catches (24 targets) and four touchdowns.
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine picked up 17.7 fantasy points — two receptions, 117 yards and one touchdown — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings.
- In Week 10 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, Westbrook-Ikhine put up a season-low 3.1 fantasy points, with these numbers: three receptions, 31 yards, on three targets.
