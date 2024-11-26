Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 13 vs. the Commanders Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will take on the fourth-ranked pass defense of the Washington Commanders (189.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Should Westbrook-Ikhine be a player that you lock into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup versus the Commanders? Prior to making that call, here’s a look at the stats and trends you need to know.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders Projected Fantasy Points: 5.1

5.1 Game Day & Time: December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Colts 7.9 2 1 9 1 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 2 10 1 Week 8 @Lions 11.9 4 2 39 1 Week 9 @Patriots 16 6 5 50 1 Week 10 @Chargers 6.1 3 3 31 0 Week 11 @Vikings 19.7 6 2 117 1 Week 12 @Texans 12.8 5 2 48 1

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats

Ranked 154th overall in the league and 46th at his position, Westbrook-Ikhine has accumulated 66.4 fantasy points (8.3 per game) so far in 2024.

Westbrook-Ikhine has picked up 31.6 fantasy points (10.5 per game) in his past three games. He has 196 yards receiving, on seven catches (14 targets), and two touchdowns.

In his past five games, Westbrook-Ikhine has averaged 10.5 fantasy points (52.5 total). He has 285 receiving yards on 14 catches (24 targets) and four touchdowns.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine picked up 17.7 fantasy points — two receptions, 117 yards and one touchdown — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings.

In Week 10 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, Westbrook-Ikhine put up a season-low 3.1 fantasy points, with these numbers: three receptions, 31 yards, on three targets.

