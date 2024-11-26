NFL Week 13 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks

Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

By Data Skrive

NFL Week 13 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks

According to our projections, the best bet versus the spread in the NFL among Week 13’s 16 matchups is Buccaneers -6 — for more tips, including parlay opportunities, scroll down.

Take advantage of our predictions to make your NFL picks this week. BetMGM has all the information you need to begin betting on the NFL.

Best Week 13 Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

LAC-ATL | SEA-NYJ | IND-NE | MIA-GB | PIT-CIN

Pick: Chargers -1.5 vs. Falcons

  • Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 3.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Chargers -1.5
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Date: Dec. 1
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Seahawks -2 vs. Jets

  • Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Seahawks by 4.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Seahawks -2
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Date: Dec. 1
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Colts -2.5 vs. Patriots

  • Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Colts by 5.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Colts -2.5
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Date: Dec. 1
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Packers -3 vs. Dolphins

  • Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 16.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Packers -3
  • Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Date: Nov. 28
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Steelers +3 vs. Bengals

  • Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 5.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Bengals -3
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Date: Dec. 1
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Best Week 13 Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Under 51 – Eagles vs. Ravens

  • Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens
  • Projected Total: 49.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Date: Dec. 1
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 45.5 – Cardinals vs. Vikings

Under 48.5 – Bears vs. Lions

  • Matchup: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
  • Projected Total: 44.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: Nov. 28
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 45 – 49ers vs. Bills

Under 47 – Dolphins vs. Packers

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Wednesday, November 27

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 27

NFL Week 13 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions

NFL Week 13 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream - November 26

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream – November 26

Lions, Bills, Week 13 NFL Power Rankings

Lions, Bills, Week 13 NFL Power Rankings

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow