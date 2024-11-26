NFL Week 13 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks
Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024
According to our projections, the best bet versus the spread in the NFL among Week 13’s 16 matchups is Buccaneers -6 — for more tips, including parlay opportunities, scroll down.
Best Week 13 Spread Bets
Jump to Matchup:
LAC-ATL | SEA-NYJ | IND-NE | MIA-GB | PIT-CIN
Pick: Chargers -1.5 vs. Falcons
- Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 3.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chargers -1.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 1
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Seahawks -2 vs. Jets
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets
- Projected Winner & Margin: Seahawks by 4.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Seahawks -2
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 1
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Colts -2.5 vs. Patriots
- Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots
- Projected Winner & Margin: Colts by 5.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Colts -2.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 1
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Packers -3 vs. Dolphins
- Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 16.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Packers -3
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 28
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Steelers +3 vs. Bengals
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
- Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 5.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bengals -3
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 1
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Week 13 Total Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Under 51 – Eagles vs. Ravens
- Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens
- Projected Total: 49.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 1
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 45.5 – Cardinals vs. Vikings
- Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings
- Projected Total: 43.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 1
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 48.5 – Bears vs. Lions
- Matchup: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
- Projected Total: 44.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 28
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 45 – 49ers vs. Bills
- Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills
- Projected Total: 47.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 1
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 47 – Dolphins vs. Packers
- Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers
- Projected Total: 43.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 28
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
