Michigan State vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Tuesday, November 26 Published 8:04 am Tuesday, November 26, 2024

The Michigan State Spartans (5-1) meet the Memphis Tigers (5-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. This contest is available on ESPN.

Michigan State vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets

Date: Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina, Hawaii Venue: Lahaina Civic Center

Lahaina Civic Center Spread: Michigan State -1.5

Michigan State -1.5 Moneylines: Michigan State -117, Memphis -103

Michigan State -117, Memphis -103 Total: 150.5

Michigan State vs. Memphis 2024-25 Stats

Michigan State Stat Memphis 81.2 Points For 84.8 66.2 Points Against 76.0 46.8% Field Goal % 48.9% 39.3% Opponent Field Goal % 40.8% 20.0% Three Point % 47.9% 28.4% Opponent Three Point % 34.8%

Michigan State’s Top Players

Jaden leads the Spartans, scoring 12.8 points per game.

Jeremy Fears Jr. leads Michigan State with 6.2 assists a game and Jaxon Kohler paces the squad with 7.8 rebounds per outing.

Akins hits 0.8 treys per game to lead the Spartans.

Michigan State’s blocks leader is Xavier Booker, who averages 0.8 per game. Akins leads the team averaging 1.2 steals a contest.

Memphis’ Top Players

PJ Haggerty owns the Tigers top spot in scoring with 22.4 points per game and also tacks on 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest.

When it comes to Memphis leaders in rebounds and assists, the team has two players at the top: Dain Dainja with 6.6 rebounds per game and Tyrese Hunter with 3.8 assists per game.

Hunter is tops from three-point range for the Tigers, hitting 3.0 treys per game.

Memphis’ Hunter has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 2.2 per game and Moussa Cisse is first in blocks with 1.8 per game.

Michigan State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/16/2024 Bowling Green W 86-72 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/19/2024 Samford W 83-75 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/25/2024 Colorado W 72-56 Lahaina Civic Center 11/26/2024 Memphis – Lahaina Civic Center 12/4/2024 @ Minnesota – Williams Arena 12/7/2024 Nebraska – Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Memphis Schedule

