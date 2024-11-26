Michigan State vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Tuesday, November 26
Published 8:04 am Tuesday, November 26, 2024
The Michigan State Spartans (5-1) meet the Memphis Tigers (5-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. This contest is available on ESPN.
Michigan State vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Tuesday, November 26, 2024
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Lahaina, Hawaii
- Venue: Lahaina Civic Center
- Spread: Michigan State -1.5
- Moneylines: Michigan State -117, Memphis -103
- Total: 150.5
Michigan State vs. Memphis 2024-25 Stats
|Michigan State
|Stat
|Memphis
|81.2
|Points For
|84.8
|66.2
|Points Against
|76.0
|46.8%
|Field Goal %
|48.9%
|39.3%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|40.8%
|20.0%
|Three Point %
|47.9%
|28.4%
|Opponent Three Point %
|34.8%
Michigan State’s Top Players
- Jaden leads the Spartans, scoring 12.8 points per game.
- Jeremy Fears Jr. leads Michigan State with 6.2 assists a game and Jaxon Kohler paces the squad with 7.8 rebounds per outing.
- Akins hits 0.8 treys per game to lead the Spartans.
- Michigan State’s blocks leader is Xavier Booker, who averages 0.8 per game. Akins leads the team averaging 1.2 steals a contest.
Memphis’ Top Players
- PJ Haggerty owns the Tigers top spot in scoring with 22.4 points per game and also tacks on 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest.
- When it comes to Memphis leaders in rebounds and assists, the team has two players at the top: Dain Dainja with 6.6 rebounds per game and Tyrese Hunter with 3.8 assists per game.
- Hunter is tops from three-point range for the Tigers, hitting 3.0 treys per game.
- Memphis’ Hunter has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 2.2 per game and Moussa Cisse is first in blocks with 1.8 per game.
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2024
|Bowling Green
|W 86-72
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/19/2024
|Samford
|W 83-75
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/25/2024
|Colorado
|W 72-56
|Lahaina Civic Center
|11/26/2024
|Memphis
|–
Lahaina Civic Center
|12/4/2024
|@ Minnesota
|–
Williams Arena
|12/7/2024
|Nebraska
|–
Jack Breslin Students Events Center
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2024
|Ohio
|W 94-70
|FedExForum
|11/21/2024
|San Francisco
|W 68-64
|Chase Center
|11/25/2024
|UConn
|W 99-97
|Lahaina Civic Center
|11/26/2024
|Michigan State
|–
Lahaina Civic Center
|12/4/2024
|Louisiana Tech
|–
FedExForum
|12/8/2024
|Arkansas State
|–
FedExForum
