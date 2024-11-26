Memphis vs. Tulane Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Thursday, Nov. 28 Published 7:50 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

In the game between the No. 18 Tulane Green Wave and Memphis Tigers on Thursday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET, our projection model expects the Green Wave to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.

Memphis vs. Tulane Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tulane (-13.5) Over (56.5) Tulane 38, Memphis 20

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Memphis Betting Info (2024)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 19.1% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

The Tigers are 4-6-0 ATS this year.

Out of the Tigers’ 10 games with a set total, five have hit the over (50%).

The average over/under for Memphis games this year is 1.4 more points than the point total of 56.5 for this outing.

Tulane Betting Info (2024)

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Green Wave’s implied win probability is 85.1%.

The Green Wave have beaten the spread nine times in 11 games.

In games it was favored in by 13.5 points or more so far this season, the Tulane has gone 4-1 against the spread.

This year, six of the Green Wave’s 11 games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 56.5 points, 2.3 more than the average point total for Tulane games this season.

See some numbers you like? Make your college football bets now at BetMGM.

Tigers vs. Green Wave 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 40.5 17 41.3 14.7 30 33.5 Memphis 35.3 22.6 38.5 17 28.3 23.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.