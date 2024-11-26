Memphis vs. Tulane Best Bets, Predictions & Odds – Nov. 28 Published 12:23 am Tuesday, November 26, 2024

The No. 20 Tulane Green Wave (9-2) and Memphis Tigers (9-2) will battle in a clash of AAC opponents at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Memphis vs. Tulane?

Date: Thursday, November 28, 2024

Thursday, November 28, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Memphis vs. Tulane Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction: Tulane 38, Memphis 20

Tulane 38, Memphis 20 Tulane is -578 on the moneyline, and Memphis is +428.

Tulane has won all nine of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Green Wave have played in five games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -578 or shorter and won each of them.

Memphis won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Tigers have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +428 odds on them winning this game.

The Green Wave have an 85.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline’s implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tulane (-14)



In 11 Tulane games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Green Wave have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games when favored by 14 points or more so far this season.

Memphis owns a record of 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (56.5)

Over (56.5) This season, five of Tulane’s 11 games have gone over Thursday’s over/under of 56.5 points.

In the Memphis’ 11 games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Thursday’s total of 56.5.

Tulane averages 40.5 points per game against Memphis’ 35.3, totaling 19.3 points over the game’s total of 56.5.

Key Stats Splits

Tulane Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.2 53.6 54.8 Implied Total AVG 34.1 35.8 32.7 ATS Record 9-2-0 4-1-0 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 2-3-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-0 4-0 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1 Memphis Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.9 59.2 55.9 Implied Total AVG 35.4 37.7 32 ATS Record 4-6-0 2-4-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-2 6-0 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

