Memphis vs. Michigan State Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 26 Published 4:56 am Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Tuesday’s contest that pits the Memphis Tigers (5-0) versus the Michigan State Spartans (5-1) at Lahaina Civic Center has a projected final score of 79-75 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Memphis, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 26.

According to our computer prediction, Memphis projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup versus Michigan State. The total is listed at 148.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

Memphis vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina, Hawaii Venue: Lahaina Civic Center

Lahaina Civic Center Line: Memphis -1.5

Memphis -1.5 Point total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (to win): Memphis -110, Michigan State -110

Memphis vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction:

Memphis 79, Michigan State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Michigan State

Pick ATS: Memphis (-1.5)

Memphis (-1.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)

Memphis has a 5-0-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Michigan State, who is 3-3-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Tigers are 3-2-0 and the Spartans are 2-4-0. The teams combine to score 166 points per game, 17.5 more points than this matchup’s total.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +44 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.8 points per game. They’re putting up 84.8 points per game to rank 44th in college basketball and are giving up 76.0 per outing to rank 274th in college basketball.

Memphis comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.2 boards. It is collecting 32.8 rebounds per game (209th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 31.6 per outing.

Memphis hits 9.2 three-pointers per game (95th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 9.6 on average.

The Tigers average 103.6 points per 100 possessions (71st in college basketball), while giving up 92.8 points per 100 possessions (246th in college basketball).

Memphis has committed 14.0 turnovers per game (308th in college basketball action), 1.2 more than the 12.8 it forces on average (162nd in college basketball).

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans outscore opponents by 15.0 points per game (posting 81.2 points per game, 108th in college basketball, and allowing 66.2 per outing, 91st in college basketball) and have a +90 scoring differential.

Michigan State wins the rebound battle by 9.5 boards on average. It collects 38.0 rebounds per game, 47th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 28.5.

Michigan State hits 4.2 three-pointers per game (359th in college basketball), 2.5 fewer than its opponents.

Michigan State has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (148th in college basketball), 2.4 fewer than the 13.7 it forces (112th in college basketball).

