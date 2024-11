Lions, Bills, Week 13 NFL Power Rankings Published 6:20 am Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Ahead of Week 13 of the NFL season, let’s go over our freshly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team measures up to the competition.

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Detroit Lions

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 16-1

10-1 | 16-1 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +275

+275 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: W 24-6 vs Colts

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Bears

Bears Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 28

12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 28 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

2. Buffalo Bills

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 14-3

9-2 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +650

+650 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: W 30-21 vs Chiefs

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: 49ers

49ers Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

3. Green Bay Packers

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 12-5

8-3 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600

+1600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: W 38-10 vs 49ers

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Dolphins

Dolphins Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 28

8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 28 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

4. Philadelphia Eagles

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 15-2

9-2 | 15-2 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700

+700 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: W 37-20 vs Rams

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Ravens

@ Ravens Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

5. Minnesota Vikings

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 14-3

9-2 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000

+2000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: W 30-27 vs Bears

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Cardinals

Cardinals Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 11-6

5-6 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: W 30-7 vs Giants

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Panthers

@ Panthers Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

7. Kansas City Chiefs

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 14-3

10-1 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +450

+450 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: W 30-27 vs Panthers

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Raiders

Raiders Game Time: 3 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 29

3 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 29 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

8. Baltimore Ravens

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 12-5

8-4 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700

+700 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: W 30-23 vs Chargers

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Eagles

Eagles Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

9. Arizona Cardinals

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-6

6-5 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 16-6 vs Seahawks

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Vikings

@ Vikings Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

10. Denver Broncos

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 11-6

7-5 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: W 29-19 vs Raiders

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Browns

Browns Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 2

8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 2 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

11. Pittsburgh Steelers

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 12-5

8-3 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2800

+2800 Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: L 24-19 vs Browns

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Bengals

@ Bengals Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

12. Los Angeles Chargers

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 11-6

7-4 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000

+3000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: L 30-23 vs Ravens

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Falcons

@ Falcons Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

13. Houston Texans

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 10-7

7-5 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000

+3000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: L 32-27 vs Titans

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Jaguars

@ Jaguars Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

14. Washington Commanders

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 11-6

7-5 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: L 34-26 vs Cowboys

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Titans

Titans Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

15. Seattle Seahawks

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 8-9

6-5 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: W 16-6 vs Cardinals

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Jets

@ Jets Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

16. San Francisco 49ers

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 8-9

5-6 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: L 38-10 vs Packers

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Bills

@ Bills Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

17. Los Angeles Rams

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 8-9

5-6 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: L 37-20 vs Eagles

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Saints

@ Saints Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

18. Indianapolis Colts

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 9-8

5-7 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000

+50000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: L 24-6 vs Lions

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Patriots

@ Patriots Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

19. Atlanta Falcons

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 9-8

6-5 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: L 38-6 vs Broncos

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Chargers

Chargers Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

20. Miami Dolphins

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 7-10

5-6 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: W 34-15 vs Patriots

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Packers

@ Packers Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 28

8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 28 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

21. Chicago Bears

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-13

4-7 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: L 30-27 vs Vikings

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Lions

@ Lions Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 28

12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 28 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

22. Cincinnati Bengals

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 6-11

4-7 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: L 34-27 vs Chargers

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Steelers

Steelers Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

23. New Orleans Saints

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 6-11

4-7 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000

+50000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: W 35-14 vs Browns

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Rams

Rams Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

24. New York Jets

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 4-13

3-8 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: L 28-27 vs Colts

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Seahawks

Seahawks Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

25. Tennessee Titans

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 5-12

3-8 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: W 32-27 vs Texans

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Commanders

@ Commanders Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

26. Jacksonville Jaguars

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 5-12

2-9 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: L 52-6 vs Lions

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Texans

Texans Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

27. Dallas Cowboys

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 6-11

4-7 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: W 34-26 vs Commanders

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Giants

Giants Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 28

4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 28 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

28. New England Patriots

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 3-14

3-9 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: L 34-15 vs Dolphins

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Colts

Colts Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

29. Cleveland Browns

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 3-14

3-8 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: W 24-19 vs Steelers

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Broncos

@ Broncos Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 2

8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 2 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

30. New York Giants

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-15

2-9 | 2-15 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: L 30-7 vs Buccaneers

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Cowboys

@ Cowboys Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 28

4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 28 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

31. Las Vegas Raiders

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-15

2-9 | 2-15 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: L 29-19 vs Broncos

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Chiefs

@ Chiefs Game Time: 3 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 29

3 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 29 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

32. Carolina Panthers

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 3-14

3-8 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: L 30-27 vs Chiefs

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Buccaneers

Buccaneers Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.