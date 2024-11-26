Lions, Bills, Week 13 NFL Power Rankings

Published 6:20 am Tuesday, November 26, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ahead of Week 13 of the NFL season, let’s go over our freshly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team measures up to the competition.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Detroit Lions

  • Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 16-1
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +275
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
  • Last Game: W 24-6 vs Colts

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Bears
  • Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 28
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

2. Buffalo Bills

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 14-3
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +650
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
  • Last Game: W 30-21 vs Chiefs

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: 49ers
  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

3. Green Bay Packers

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 12-5
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
  • Last Game: W 38-10 vs 49ers

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Dolphins
  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 28
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

4. Philadelphia Eagles

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 15-2
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
  • Last Game: W 37-20 vs Rams

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Ravens
  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

5. Minnesota Vikings

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 14-3
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
  • Last Game: W 30-27 vs Bears

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Cardinals
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
  • Last Game: W 30-7 vs Giants

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Panthers
  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

7. Kansas City Chiefs

  • Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 14-3
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +450
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
  • Last Game: W 30-27 vs Panthers

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Raiders
  • Game Time: 3 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 29
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

8. Baltimore Ravens

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 12-5
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
  • Last Game: W 30-23 vs Chargers

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Eagles
  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

9. Arizona Cardinals

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
  • Last Game: L 16-6 vs Seahawks

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Vikings
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

10. Denver Broncos

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
  • Last Game: W 29-19 vs Raiders

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Browns
  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 2
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

11. Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 12-5
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2800
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
  • Last Game: L 24-19 vs Browns

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Bengals
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

12. Los Angeles Chargers

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
  • Last Game: L 30-23 vs Ravens

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Falcons
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

13. Houston Texans

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 10-7
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
  • Last Game: L 32-27 vs Titans

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Jaguars
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

14. Washington Commanders

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
  • Last Game: L 34-26 vs Cowboys

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Titans
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

15. Seattle Seahawks

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 8-9
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
  • Last Game: W 16-6 vs Cardinals

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Jets
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

16. San Francisco 49ers

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 8-9
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
  • Last Game: L 38-10 vs Packers

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Bills
  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

17. Los Angeles Rams

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 8-9
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
  • Last Game: L 37-20 vs Eagles

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Saints
  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

18. Indianapolis Colts

  • Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 9-8
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
  • Last Game: L 24-6 vs Lions

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Patriots
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

19. Atlanta Falcons

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 9-8
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
  • Last Game: L 38-6 vs Broncos

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Chargers
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

20. Miami Dolphins

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 7-10
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
  • Last Game: W 34-15 vs Patriots

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Packers
  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 28
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

21. Chicago Bears

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-13
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
  • Last Game: L 30-27 vs Vikings

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Lions
  • Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 28
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

22. Cincinnati Bengals

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 6-11
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
  • Last Game: L 34-27 vs Chargers

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Steelers
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

23. New Orleans Saints

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 6-11
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
  • Last Game: W 35-14 vs Browns

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Rams
  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

24. New York Jets

  • Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 4-13
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
  • Last Game: L 28-27 vs Colts

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Seahawks
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

25. Tennessee Titans

  • Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 5-12
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
  • Last Game: W 32-27 vs Texans

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Commanders
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

26. Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 5-12
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
  • Last Game: L 52-6 vs Lions

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Texans
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

27. Dallas Cowboys

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 6-11
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
  • Last Game: W 34-26 vs Commanders

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Giants
  • Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 28
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

28. New England Patriots

  • Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 3-14
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
  • Last Game: L 34-15 vs Dolphins

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Colts
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

29. Cleveland Browns

  • Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 3-14
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
  • Last Game: W 24-19 vs Steelers

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Broncos
  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 2
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

30. New York Giants

  • Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-15
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
  • Last Game: L 30-7 vs Buccaneers

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Cowboys
  • Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 28
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

31. Las Vegas Raiders

  • Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-15
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
  • Last Game: L 29-19 vs Broncos

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Chiefs
  • Game Time: 3 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 29
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

32. Carolina Panthers

  • Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 3-14
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
  • Last Game: L 30-27 vs Chiefs

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Buccaneers
  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.

