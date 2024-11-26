How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 27
Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024
The Wednesday college basketball slate includes six games with a ranked team in action. Among those contests is the Duke Blue Devils taking on the Oklahoma Sooners.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 20 NC State Wolfpack at No. 7 LSU Tigers
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FloHoops
No. 9 Kansas State Wildcats at DePaul Blue Demons
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FloHoops
No. 13 Duke Blue Devils at No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FloHoops
Seton Hall Pirates at No. 6 USC Trojans
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: truTV
No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 2 UConn Huskies
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FloHoops
No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: BallerTV
