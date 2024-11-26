How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 27 Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

The Wednesday college basketball slate includes six games with a ranked team in action. Among those contests is the Duke Blue Devils taking on the Oklahoma Sooners.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 20 NC State Wolfpack at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

No. 9 Kansas State Wildcats at DePaul Blue Demons

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

No. 13 Duke Blue Devils at No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

Seton Hall Pirates at No. 6 USC Trojans

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: truTV

No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 2 UConn Huskies

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: BallerTV

