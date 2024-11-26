How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 27 Published 7:45 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Ranked squads will be on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule for 15 games, including the Memphis Tigers taking on the Auburn Tigers.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Louisville Cardinals at No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN

No. 2 UConn Huskies at Dayton Flyers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

New Orleans Privateers at No. 17 Baylor Bears

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Colorado Buffaloes at No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN Networks

West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Time: 2:30 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN

UT Martin Skyhawks at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV channel: SEC Network+

Memphis Tigers at No. 4 Auburn Tigers

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 21 Creighton Bluejays

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: MAX

Alabama State Hornets at No. 16 Cincinnati Bearcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Davidson Wildcats at No. 24 Arizona Wildcats

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN

Michigan Wolverines at No. 22 Xavier Musketeers

Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

Stonehill Skyhawks at No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

Michigan State Spartans at No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: TBS

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 6 Houston Cougars

Time: 12:30 AM ET

12:30 AM ET TV channel: TBS

