How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 27
Published 7:45 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Ranked squads will be on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule for 15 games, including the Memphis Tigers taking on the Auburn Tigers.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Louisville Cardinals at No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2 UConn Huskies at Dayton Flyers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
New Orleans Privateers at No. 17 Baylor Bears
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Colorado Buffaloes at No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN Networks
West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
UT Martin Skyhawks at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Memphis Tigers at No. 4 Auburn Tigers
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 21 Creighton Bluejays
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: MAX
Alabama State Hornets at No. 16 Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Davidson Wildcats at No. 24 Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Michigan Wolverines at No. 22 Xavier Musketeers
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Stonehill Skyhawks at No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Michigan State Spartans at No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV channel: TBS
Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 6 Houston Cougars
- Time: 12:30 AM ET
- TV channel: TBS
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.