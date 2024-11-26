How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 27

Published 7:45 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Wednesday, November 27

Ranked squads will be on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule for 15 games, including the Memphis Tigers taking on the Auburn Tigers.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Louisville Cardinals at No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers

No. 2 UConn Huskies at Dayton Flyers

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2

New Orleans Privateers at No. 17 Baylor Bears

Colorado Buffaloes at No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones

  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: ESPN Networks

West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs

UT Martin Skyhawks at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Memphis Tigers at No. 4 Auburn Tigers

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ESPN

No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 21 Creighton Bluejays

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: MAX

Alabama State Hornets at No. 16 Cincinnati Bearcats

Davidson Wildcats at No. 24 Arizona Wildcats

Michigan Wolverines at No. 22 Xavier Musketeers

  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stonehill Skyhawks at No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Michigan State Spartans at No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels

  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: TBS

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 6 Houston Cougars

  • Time: 12:30 AM ET
  • TV channel: TBS

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 27

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 27

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 27

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 27

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Wednesday, November 27

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 27

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Philadelphia Flyers on TV or Streaming Live - November 27

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Philadelphia Flyers on TV or Streaming Live – November 27

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow