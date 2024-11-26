How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 27 Published 11:54 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (11-7) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (8-11) on November 27, 2024 at FedExForum.

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 45% of shots the Pistons’ opponents have hit.

In games Memphis shoots higher than 45% from the field, it is 11-4 overall.

The Pistons are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.

The Grizzlies record 120.4 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 111 the Pistons give up.

Memphis has a 10-3 record when putting up more than 111 points.

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons are shooting 45.7% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 43.8% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

Detroit is 7-6 when it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

The Pistons are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at seventh.

The Pistons average only 3.4 fewer points per game (109.4) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (112.8).

Detroit has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Grizzlies average 118.9 points per game in home games, compared to 122.4 points per game away from home.

In home games, Memphis is ceding 7.6 fewer points per game (109.4) than in road games (117).

In terms of three-pointers, the Grizzlies have performed better when playing at home this season, making 12.7 three-pointers per game with a 35.6% three-point percentage, compared to 12.6 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Pistons are putting up more points at home (110.9 per game) than on the road (108.1). But they are also allowing more at home (115) than on the road (107.4).

At home Detroit is conceding 115 points per game, 7.6 more than it is on the road (107.4).

The Pistons collect 0.6 more assists per game at home (25.3) than on the road (24.7).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gregory Jackson Out Foot Ja Morant Out Knee Zach Edey Out Ankle Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle

Pistons Injuries