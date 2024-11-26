How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 27 Published 7:49 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

SEC teams will hit the court across five games on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Duke Blue Devils squaring off against the Oklahoma Sooners at Lee’s Family Forum.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 20 NC State Wolfpack at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

Michigan State Spartans at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV channel: Max

No. 13 Duke Blue Devils at No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 2 UConn Huskies

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: BallerTV

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.