How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 26
Published 4:43 am Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Three games on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the Houston Cougars and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Today’s SEC Games
Oregon Ducks at No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV channel: TBS
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6 Houston Cougars at No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: TBS
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.