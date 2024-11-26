How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 26

Published 4:43 am Tuesday, November 26, 2024

By Data Skrive

Three games on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the Houston Cougars and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Today’s SEC Games

Oregon Ducks at No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: TBS

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

No. 6 Houston Cougars at No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: TBS

