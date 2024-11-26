How to Watch Michigan State vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream – November 26 Published 6:41 am Tuesday, November 26, 2024

The Michigan State Spartans (5-1) will look to build on a three-game win run when they host the Memphis Tigers (5-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. The Tigers have taken five games in a row.

Michigan State vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

Michigan State has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.

The Spartans are the 47th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 209th.

The 81.2 points per game the Spartans put up are 5.2 more points than the Tigers give up (76.0).

Michigan State is 4-0 when scoring more than 76.0 points.

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 48.9% rate from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.

This season, Memphis has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39.3% from the field.

The Tigers are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 69th.

The Tigers’ 84.8 points per game are 18.6 more points than the 66.2 the Spartans give up.

Memphis is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 81.2 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Michigan State averaged 75.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.3 more points than it averaged on the road (68.6).

Defensively the Spartans played better in home games last season, surrendering 61.9 points per game, compared to 71.5 when playing on the road.

Michigan State drained 6.4 threes per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.3 fewer threes and 3% points worse than it averaged in away games (6.7, 37.6%).

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Memphis scored 81.9 points per game at home last season, and the same number away.

The Tigers gave up 72.7 points per game at home last season, and 79.8 away.

Memphis sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (9.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.3%) than away (39.2%).

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/16/2024 Bowling Green W 86-72 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/19/2024 Samford W 83-75 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/25/2024 Colorado W 72-56 Lahaina Civic Center 11/26/2024 Memphis – Lahaina Civic Center 12/4/2024 @ Minnesota – Williams Arena 12/7/2024 Nebraska – Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/15/2024 Ohio W 94-70 FedExForum 11/21/2024 San Francisco W 68-64 Chase Center 11/25/2024 UConn W 99-97 Lahaina Civic Center 11/26/2024 Michigan State – Lahaina Civic Center 12/4/2024 Louisiana Tech – FedExForum 12/8/2024 Arkansas State – FedExForum

