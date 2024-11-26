How to Watch Michigan State vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream – November 26
Published 6:41 am Tuesday, November 26, 2024
The Michigan State Spartans (5-1) will look to build on a three-game win run when they host the Memphis Tigers (5-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. The Tigers have taken five games in a row.
Michigan State vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
- Michigan State has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 47th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 209th.
- The 81.2 points per game the Spartans put up are 5.2 more points than the Tigers give up (76.0).
- Michigan State is 4-0 when scoring more than 76.0 points.
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers have shot at a 48.9% rate from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
- This season, Memphis has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39.3% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 69th.
- The Tigers’ 84.8 points per game are 18.6 more points than the 66.2 the Spartans give up.
- Memphis is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 81.2 points.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Michigan State averaged 75.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.3 more points than it averaged on the road (68.6).
- Defensively the Spartans played better in home games last season, surrendering 61.9 points per game, compared to 71.5 when playing on the road.
- Michigan State drained 6.4 threes per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.3 fewer threes and 3% points worse than it averaged in away games (6.7, 37.6%).
Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Memphis scored 81.9 points per game at home last season, and the same number away.
- The Tigers gave up 72.7 points per game at home last season, and 79.8 away.
- Memphis sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (9.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.3%) than away (39.2%).
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2024
|Bowling Green
|W 86-72
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/19/2024
|Samford
|W 83-75
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/25/2024
|Colorado
|W 72-56
|Lahaina Civic Center
|11/26/2024
|Memphis
|–
|Lahaina Civic Center
|12/4/2024
|@ Minnesota
|–
|Williams Arena
|12/7/2024
|Nebraska
|–
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2024
|Ohio
|W 94-70
|FedExForum
|11/21/2024
|San Francisco
|W 68-64
|Chase Center
|11/25/2024
|UConn
|W 99-97
|Lahaina Civic Center
|11/26/2024
|Michigan State
|–
|Lahaina Civic Center
|12/4/2024
|Louisiana Tech
|–
|FedExForum
|12/8/2024
|Arkansas State
|–
|FedExForum
