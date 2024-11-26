How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 26 Published 12:44 am Tuesday, November 26, 2024

There are two games featuring an AAC team on the Tuesday college basketball schedule, including the Wyoming Cowboys versus the Tulane Green Wave.

Today’s AAC Games

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Detroit Mercy Titans

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wyoming Cowboys at Tulane Green Wave

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

