Grizzlies vs. Pistons Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 27
Published 9:17 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024
The Memphis Grizzlies (11-7) are 8.5-point favorites as they look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (8-11) on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at FedExForum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSDET.
Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Grizzlies vs. Pistons Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Grizzlies 117 – Pistons 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Pistons
- Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 8.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-8.1)
- Pick OU:
Over (225.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 226.8
- The Pistons (9-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 19.3% less often than the Grizzlies (12-6-0) this year.
- As an 8.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Memphis is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 2-2 ATS record Detroit racks up as an 8.5-point underdog.
- Memphis’ games have gone over the total 66.7% of the time this season (12 out of 18), which is more often than Detroit’s games have (seven out of 19).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Grizzlies are 8-4, a better mark than the Pistons have put up (4-8) as moneyline underdogs.
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- The Grizzlies have been lifted by their offense, as they rank second-best in the NBA by tallying 120.4 points per game. They rank 15th in the league in points allowed (112.8 per contest).
- Memphis ranks third-best in the NBA by pulling down 48.4 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 12th in the league (43.2 allowed per contest).
- With 30.1 dimes per game, the Grizzlies are second-best in the league in the category.
- Memphis has come up short in the turnover area this season, ranking third-worst in the league with 16.1 turnovers per game. It ranks eighth with 14.9 forced turnovers per contest.
- This year, the Grizzlies are draining 12.7 three-pointers per game (14th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 35.2% (16th-ranked) from downtown.
Pistons Performance Insights
- The Pistons put up 109.4 points per game and allow 111, making them 23rd in the league offensively and ninth defensively.
- Detroit is the fourth-best squad in the league in rebounds per game (46.7) and is ranked 10th in rebounds conceded (42.8).
- At 25 assists per game, the Pistons are 19th in the league.
- In terms of turnovers, Detroit is 23rd in the league in committing them (15.4 per game). It is third-worst in forcing them (12.1 per game).
- Beyond the arc, the Pistons are 14th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.7). They are 18th in 3-point percentage at 34.9%.
