Grizzlies vs. Pistons Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 27 Published 9:17 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (11-7) are 8.5-point favorites as they look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (8-11) on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at FedExForum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSDET.

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSDET

FDSSE and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 117 – Pistons 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 8.5)

Pistons (+ 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-8.1)

Grizzlies (-8.1) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 226.8

The Pistons (9-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 19.3% less often than the Grizzlies (12-6-0) this year.

As an 8.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Memphis is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 2-2 ATS record Detroit racks up as an 8.5-point underdog.

Memphis’ games have gone over the total 66.7% of the time this season (12 out of 18), which is more often than Detroit’s games have (seven out of 19).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Grizzlies are 8-4, a better mark than the Pistons have put up (4-8) as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies have been lifted by their offense, as they rank second-best in the NBA by tallying 120.4 points per game. They rank 15th in the league in points allowed (112.8 per contest).

Memphis ranks third-best in the NBA by pulling down 48.4 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 12th in the league (43.2 allowed per contest).

With 30.1 dimes per game, the Grizzlies are second-best in the league in the category.

Memphis has come up short in the turnover area this season, ranking third-worst in the league with 16.1 turnovers per game. It ranks eighth with 14.9 forced turnovers per contest.

This year, the Grizzlies are draining 12.7 three-pointers per game (14th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 35.2% (16th-ranked) from downtown.

Pistons Performance Insights

The Pistons put up 109.4 points per game and allow 111, making them 23rd in the league offensively and ninth defensively.

Detroit is the fourth-best squad in the league in rebounds per game (46.7) and is ranked 10th in rebounds conceded (42.8).

At 25 assists per game, the Pistons are 19th in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Detroit is 23rd in the league in committing them (15.4 per game). It is third-worst in forcing them (12.1 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Pistons are 14th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.7). They are 18th in 3-point percentage at 34.9%.

