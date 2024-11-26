Grizzlies vs. Pistons Injury Report Today – November 27 Published 5:39 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Let’s take a look at the injury report for the Detroit Pistons (8-11), which currently includes two players listed (including Cade Cunningham), as the Pistons ready for their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (11-7, three injured players) at FedExForum on Wednesday, November 27 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Grizzlies came out on top in their most recent outing 123-98 against the Trail Blazers on Monday. In the victory, Ja Morant paced the Grizzlies with 22 points.

The Pistons’ last game on Monday ended in a 102-100 victory against the Raptors. Jaden Ivey scored 25 points in the Pistons’ victory, leading the team.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zach Edey C Questionable Ankle 11.1 6.9 0.8 Vince Williams Jr. SG Questionable Ankle 5.3 3.7 3 Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cade Cunningham PG Questionable Hip 23.5 7.2 8.9 Bobi Klintman SF Out Calf

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: FDSSE and FDSDET

FDSSE and FDSDET

