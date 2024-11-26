Discover the Best Week 13 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds

Published 5:37 am Tuesday, November 26, 2024

By Data Skrive

Discover the Best Week 13 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds

The NFL schedule in Week 13 is not one to miss. The outings include the Philadelphia Eagles squaring off against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

One of the best ways to wager on football is via NFL player prop bets. There are props for each of this week’s matchups, and they are featured below.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Find an edge on the competition and take advantage via player props for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.

Bears at Lions

  • Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 28
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Jared Goff Props: 243.5 PASS YDS (O: -120 | U: -110) / 1.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
  • Caleb Williams Props: 229.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 29.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)

Giants at Cowboys

  • Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 28
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • CeeDee Lamb Props: 67.5 REC YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
  • Tyrone Tracy Jr. Props: 64.5 RUSH YDS (O: -110 | U: -120) / 10.5 REC YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)

Dolphins at Packers

  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 28
  • Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • Josh Jacobs Props: 72.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 15.5 REC YDS (O: -110 | U: -120)
  • Devon Achane Props: 53.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 30.5 REC YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)

Raiders at Chiefs

  • Game Time: 3 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 29
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Texans at Jaguars

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Seahawks at Jets

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Titans at Commanders

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • Location: Landover, Maryland

Steelers at Bengals

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Chargers at Falcons

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Cardinals at Vikings

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Colts at Patriots

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Buccaneers at Panthers

  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Rams at Saints

  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Eagles at Ravens

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • Location: Baltimore, Maryland

49ers at Bills

  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
  • Location: Orchard Park, New York

Browns at Broncos

  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 2
  • Location: Denver, Colorado

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25?

Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25?

Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25?

Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25?

Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25?

Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25?

Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25?

Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25?

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow