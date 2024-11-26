College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 26

Published 12:47 am Tuesday, November 26, 2024

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 26

There is no shortage of excitement on Tuesday in SEC action, including a Houston Cougars taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide. If you’re looking for predictions against the spread, see below.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Oregon +3 vs. Texas A&M

  • Matchup: Oregon Ducks vs. Texas A&M Aggies
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 2.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Texas A&M -3
  • Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 26
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Live Stream: Max

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Western Kentucky +22.5 vs. Kentucky

  • Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Kentucky Wildcats
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 20.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Kentucky -22.5
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 26
  • TV Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Alabama +3.5 vs. Houston

  • Matchup: Houston Cougars vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Houston by 2.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Houston -3.5
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 26
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Live Stream: Max

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Predictions

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 26

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 26

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 26

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 26

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Tuesday, November 26

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, November 26

Ole Miss vs. Boston College Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 25

Ole Miss vs. Boston College Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 25

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow