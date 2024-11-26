College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 26 Published 12:47 am Tuesday, November 26, 2024

There is no shortage of excitement on Tuesday in SEC action, including a Houston Cougars taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide. If you’re looking for predictions against the spread, see below.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Oregon +3 vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Oregon Ducks vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Oregon Ducks vs. Texas A&M Aggies Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 2.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas A&M by 2.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas A&M -3

Texas A&M -3 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Date: November 26

November 26 TV Channel: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Max

Pick: Western Kentucky +22.5 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Kentucky Wildcats

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 20.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Kentucky by 20.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Kentucky -22.5

Kentucky -22.5 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: November 26

November 26 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Alabama +3.5 vs. Houston

Matchup: Houston Cougars vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Houston Cougars vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Favorite & Spread: Houston by 2.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Houston by 2.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Houston -3.5

Houston -3.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 26

November 26 TV Channel: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Max

