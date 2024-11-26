College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 26
Published 12:47 am Tuesday, November 26, 2024
There is no shortage of excitement on Tuesday in SEC action, including a Houston Cougars taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide. If you’re looking for predictions against the spread, see below.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Pick: Oregon +3 vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: Oregon Ducks vs. Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 2.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas A&M -3
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- TV Channel: TBS
- Live Stream: Max
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: Western Kentucky +22.5 vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 20.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kentucky -22.5
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: Alabama +3.5 vs. Houston
- Matchup: Houston Cougars vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Houston by 2.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Houston -3.5
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- TV Channel: TBS
- Live Stream: Max
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.