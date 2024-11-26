Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 13 vs. the Commanders Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo is looking at a matchup versus the fourth-ranked passing defense in the league (189.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Washington Commanders, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Okonkwo worth starting? For a breakdown of his tilt versus the Commanders, we’ve got you covered.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders Projected Fantasy Points: 3.2

3.2 Game Day & Time: December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 4 50 0 Week 8 @Lions 1.4 5 2 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6.8 4 3 38 0 Week 10 @Chargers 2.4 1 1 14 0 Week 11 @Vikings 3.9 4 2 19 0 Week 12 @Texans 14 1 1 70 1

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Okonkwo has 36.2 fantasy points (3.3 per game) — 29th at his position, 243rd in the league.

Okonkwo has picked up 103 yards receiving, on four catches (six targets), with one touchdown and an average of 5.4 fantasy points (16.3 total) over his past three games.

Okonkwo has accumulated 19.5 fantasy points (3.9 per game) in his past five games. He has 155 yards receiving, on nine catches (15 targets), and one touchdown.

In his best game of the season, Chigoziem Okonkwo finished with 13 fantasy points — one reception, 70 yards and one touchdown. That was last week versus the Houston Texans.

Okonkwo accumulated -0.6 fantasy points — two catches, 14 yards, on five targets — in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions, which was his worst game of the season.

