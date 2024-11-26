Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 13 vs. the Commanders Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Calvin Ridley and the Tennessee Titans will play the Washington Commanders and their fourth-ranked passing defense (189.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Ridley worth starting? For insights into his tilt against the Commanders, we’ve got you covered.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 Game Day & Time: December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.9 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 7.2 9 3 42 0 Week 8 @Lions 22.6 15 10 143 0 Week 9 @Patriots 12.3 8 5 73 0 Week 10 @Chargers 25.4 9 5 84 2 Week 11 @Vikings 9.8 6 4 58 0 Week 12 @Texans 14.3 6 5 93 0

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

With 88.6 fantasy points (8.1 per game), Ridley is 17th at his position and 92nd in the league.

Over his past three games, Ridley has 14 receptions on 21 targets, for 235 yards, and has picked up 11.8 fantasy points on average (35.5 in all).

In his past five games, Ridley has averaged 11.1 fantasy points (55.4 total). He has 451 receiving yards on 29 catches (44 targets) and two touchdowns.

Calvin Ridley picked up 20.7 fantasy points — four receptions, 77 yards and one touchdown — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 2 versus the New York Jets.

Ridley accumulated 0.9 fantasy points — one reception, nine yards, on three targets — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers.

