Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, November 26 Published 7:35 pm Monday, November 25, 2024

Ranked squads will be on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule for five games, including the Houston Cougars playing the Alabama Crimson Tide. Check out the piece below for picks against the spread.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 21 Creighton Bluejays vs. San Diego State Aztecs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: San Diego State 75, Creighton 67

San Diego State 75, Creighton 67 Projected Favorite: San Diego State by 8.1 points

San Diego State by 8.1 points Pick ATS: San Diego State (+5.5)

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena

MGM Grand Garden Arena TV Channel: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Oregon Ducks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 73, Oregon 71

Texas A&M 73, Oregon 71 Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 2.4 points

Texas A&M by 2.4 points Pick ATS: Oregon (+2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena

MGM Grand Garden Arena TV Channel: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kentucky 88, Western Kentucky 67

Kentucky 88, Western Kentucky 67 Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 20.7 points

Kentucky by 20.7 points Pick ATS: Western Kentucky (+21.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 6 Houston Cougars

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 76, Alabama 74

Houston 76, Alabama 74 Projected Favorite: Houston by 2.4 points

Houston by 2.4 points Pick ATS: Alabama (+3.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena

MGM Grand Garden Arena TV Channel: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks vs. No. 11 Duke Blue Devils

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Duke 75, Kansas 71

Duke 75, Kansas 71 Projected Favorite: Duke by 3.9 points

Duke by 3.9 points Pick ATS: Duke (-2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.