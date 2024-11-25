Ole Miss vs. Boston College Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 25 Published 1:46 pm Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday’s game between the Boston College Eagles (6-1) and No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels (3-1) matching up at Baha Mar Convention Center has a projected final score of 66-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Boston College, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on November 25.

Based on our computer prediction, Boston College projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup against Ole Miss. The over/under has been set at 135.5, and the two teams are projected to come in below that total.

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ole Miss vs. Boston College Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Baha Mar Convention Center Line: Ole Miss -4.5

Ole Miss -4.5 Point total: 135.5

135.5 Moneyline (to win): Ole Miss -210, Boston College +170

Place your bets on any women’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Ole Miss vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction:

Boston College 66, Ole Miss 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Boston College

Pick ATS: Boston College (+4.5)

Boston College (+4.5) Pick OU: Under (135.5)

Bet on this or any women’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

Last year, Ole Miss was 116th in the nation on offense (68.5 points scored per game) and 65th defensively (59.4 points conceded).

On the boards, the Rebels were 34th in the nation in rebounds (36.2 per game) last year. They were 29th in rebounds conceded (28 per game).

Last season Ole Miss was ranked 214th in the country in assists with 12.3 per game.

Last season the Rebels were fifth-worst in college basketball in 3-point makes (3.1 per game) and ranked 326th in 3-point percentage (26.6%).

Defensively, Ole Miss was 15th-best in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 4.4 last season. It was 220th in 3-point percentage allowed at 31.5%.

The Rebels attempted 19.2% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 12.2% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they took 80.8% of their shots, with 87.8% of their makes coming from there.

Boston College Performance Insights

The Eagles put up 82.4 points per game (31st in college basketball) while allowing 56.7 per outing (74th in college basketball). They have a +180 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 25.7 points per game.

Boston College is 121st in the nation at 34.9 rebounds per game. That’s 6.8 more than the 28.1 its opponents average.

Boston College makes 7 three-pointers per game (111th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 6.1. It shoots 38.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 31.4%.

Boston College has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 13.4 per game (66th in college basketball) while forcing 22.7 (26th in college basketball).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.