Memphis vs. Tulane: Odds, spread, and over/under – Nov. 28 Published 7:33 pm Monday, November 25, 2024

The No. 20 Tulane Green Wave (9-2) carry the No. 10 scoring defense in the country into a clash with the Memphis Tigers (9-2), boasting the No. 20 scoring offense, on Thursday, November 28, 2024. The Green Wave are massive favorites, by 14 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. Memphis matchup in this article.

Memphis vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 28, 2024

Thursday, November 28, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Memphis vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Tulane Betting Trends

Memphis has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover six times.

Tulane has covered nine times in 11 games with a spread this season.

The Green Wave have been favored by 14 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

