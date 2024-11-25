Memphis vs. Tulane: Odds, spread, and over/under – Nov. 28

Published 7:33 pm Monday, November 25, 2024

By Data Skrive

Memphis vs. Tulane: Odds, spread, and over/under - Nov. 28

The No. 20 Tulane Green Wave (9-2) carry the No. 10 scoring defense in the country into a clash with the Memphis Tigers (9-2), boasting the No. 20 scoring offense, on Thursday, November 28, 2024. The Green Wave are massive favorites, by 14 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. Memphis matchup in this article.

Memphis vs. Tulane Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, November 28, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • City: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Yulman Stadium

Memphis vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline Memphis Moneyline
BetMGM Tulane (-14) 56.5 -549 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Tulane (-13.5) 56.5 -549 +400 Bet on this game at FanDuel
bet365 Tulane (-14) 56.5 -599 +450 Bet on this game at bet365

Memphis vs. Tulane Betting Trends

  • Memphis has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover six times.
  • Tulane has covered nine times in 11 games with a spread this season.
  • The Green Wave have been favored by 14 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

