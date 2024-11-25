How to Watch UConn vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream – November 25 Published 4:44 am Monday, November 25, 2024

The No. 2 UConn Huskies (4-0) bring a four-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Memphis Tigers (4-0), winners of four straight as well. It tips at 2:30 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Monday, November 25, 2024.

UConn vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 2:30 PM ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies shot 49.7% from the field last season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Tigers allowed to opponents.

In games UConn shot higher than 42.8% from the field, it went 24-1 overall.

The Huskies were the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers ranked 94th.

Last year, the Huskies scored 81.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 75.8 the Tigers allowed.

UConn had a 21-0 record last season when scoring more than 75.8 points.

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers shot 46.0% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 39.2% the Huskies’ opponents shot last season.

Last season, Memphis had a 20-7 record in games the team collectively shot over 39.2% from the field.

The Huskies ranked 52nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Tigers ranked 46th.

The Tigers’ 80.5 points per game last year were 17.1 more points than the 63.4 the Huskies allowed.

Memphis had a 19-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 81.4 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home last season, UConn posted 8.2 more points per game (84.6) than it did in road games (76.4).

When playing at home, the Huskies allowed 10.9 fewer points per game (59.1) than in road games (70.0).

At home, UConn averaged 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (8.9) than when playing on the road (9.1). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in road games (38.8%).

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home, Memphis scored 81.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged the same number.

In 2023-24, the Tigers conceded 7.1 fewer points per game at home (72.7) than away (79.8).

Beyond the arc, Memphis made more treys on the road (9.3 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (39.2%) than at home (32.3%).

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/9/2024 New Hampshire W 92-53 XL Center 11/13/2024 Le Moyne W 90-49 XL Center 11/19/2024 Texas A&M-Commerce W 81-46 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 11/25/2024 Memphis – Lahaina Civic Center 11/30/2024 Maryland-Eastern Shore – XL Center 12/4/2024 Baylor – Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/9/2024 @ UNLV W 80-74 Thomas & Mack Center 11/15/2024 Ohio W 94-70 FedExForum 11/21/2024 San Francisco W 68-64 Chase Center 11/25/2024 UConn – Lahaina Civic Center 12/4/2024 Louisiana Tech – FedExForum 12/8/2024 Arkansas State – FedExForum

