How to Watch UConn vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream – November 25
Published 4:44 am Monday, November 25, 2024
The No. 2 UConn Huskies (4-0) bring a four-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Memphis Tigers (4-0), winners of four straight as well. It tips at 2:30 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Monday, November 25, 2024.
UConn vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN2
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies shot 49.7% from the field last season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Tigers allowed to opponents.
- In games UConn shot higher than 42.8% from the field, it went 24-1 overall.
- The Huskies were the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers ranked 94th.
- Last year, the Huskies scored 81.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 75.8 the Tigers allowed.
- UConn had a 21-0 record last season when scoring more than 75.8 points.
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers shot 46.0% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 39.2% the Huskies’ opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Memphis had a 20-7 record in games the team collectively shot over 39.2% from the field.
- The Huskies ranked 52nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Tigers ranked 46th.
- The Tigers’ 80.5 points per game last year were 17.1 more points than the 63.4 the Huskies allowed.
- Memphis had a 19-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 81.4 points.
UConn Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- At home last season, UConn posted 8.2 more points per game (84.6) than it did in road games (76.4).
- When playing at home, the Huskies allowed 10.9 fewer points per game (59.1) than in road games (70.0).
- At home, UConn averaged 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (8.9) than when playing on the road (9.1). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in road games (38.8%).
Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- At home, Memphis scored 81.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged the same number.
- In 2023-24, the Tigers conceded 7.1 fewer points per game at home (72.7) than away (79.8).
- Beyond the arc, Memphis made more treys on the road (9.3 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (39.2%) than at home (32.3%).
UConn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2024
|New Hampshire
|W 92-53
|XL Center
|11/13/2024
|Le Moyne
|W 90-49
|XL Center
|11/19/2024
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 81-46
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|11/25/2024
|Memphis
|–
|Lahaina Civic Center
|11/30/2024
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|–
|XL Center
|12/4/2024
|Baylor
|–
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2024
|@ UNLV
|W 80-74
|Thomas & Mack Center
|11/15/2024
|Ohio
|W 94-70
|FedExForum
|11/21/2024
|San Francisco
|W 68-64
|Chase Center
|11/25/2024
|UConn
|–
|Lahaina Civic Center
|12/4/2024
|Louisiana Tech
|–
|FedExForum
|12/8/2024
|Arkansas State
|–
|FedExForum
