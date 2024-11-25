How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 26

Published 4:51 pm Monday, November 25, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, November 26

Five games on the Tuesday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

  • Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • TV channel: BallerTV

Clemson Tigers at No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: BallerTV

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at No. 21 Oregon Ducks

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: BallerTV

UMKC Kangaroos at No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

