How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 26 Published 4:51 pm Monday, November 25, 2024

Five games on the Tuesday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV channel: BallerTV

Clemson Tigers at No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV channel: BallerTV

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at No. 21 Oregon Ducks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: BallerTV

UMKC Kangaroos at No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.