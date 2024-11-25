How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 26
Published 4:51 pm Monday, November 25, 2024
Five games on the Tuesday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Kentucky Wildcats.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV channel: BallerTV
Clemson Tigers at No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FloHoops
Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV channel: BallerTV
South Dakota State Jackrabbits at No. 21 Oregon Ducks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: BallerTV
UMKC Kangaroos at No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.