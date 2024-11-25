How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 26

Published 7:47 pm Monday, November 25, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ranked squads are on the Tuesday college basketball schedule for five games, including the Duke Blue Devils taking on the Kansas Jayhawks.

Today’s Top 25 Games

San Diego State Aztecs at No. 21 Creighton Bluejays

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: TBS

Oregon Ducks at No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: TBS

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

No. 6 Houston Cougars at No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: TBS

No. 11 Duke Blue Devils at No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks

