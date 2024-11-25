How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 26
Published 7:47 pm Monday, November 25, 2024
Ranked squads are on the Tuesday college basketball schedule for five games, including the Duke Blue Devils taking on the Kansas Jayhawks.
Today’s Top 25 Games
San Diego State Aztecs at No. 21 Creighton Bluejays
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: TBS
Oregon Ducks at No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV channel: TBS
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
No. 6 Houston Cougars at No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: TBS
No. 11 Duke Blue Devils at No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
