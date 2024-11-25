How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 26 Published 7:47 pm Monday, November 25, 2024

Ranked squads are on the Tuesday college basketball schedule for five games, including the Duke Blue Devils taking on the Kansas Jayhawks.

Today’s Top 25 Games

San Diego State Aztecs at No. 21 Creighton Bluejays

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: TBS

Oregon Ducks at No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV channel: TBS

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

No. 6 Houston Cougars at No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: TBS

No. 11 Duke Blue Devils at No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

