How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 26

Published 7:49 pm Monday, November 25, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC teams will hit the court in five games on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Vanderbilt Commodores playing the Arizona Wildcats at Acrisure Arena.

Today’s SEC Games

Clemson Tigers at No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: BallerTV

Vanderbilt Commodores at Arizona Wildcats

  • Time: 4:30 PM ET

Prairie View A&M Panthers at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Western Carolina Catamounts at Tennessee Volunteers

