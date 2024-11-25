How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Monday, November 25 Published 8:43 am Monday, November 25, 2024

Three games on Monday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the Auburn Tigers and the Iowa State Cyclones.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

South Carolina Gamecocks at Xavier Musketeers

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4 Auburn Tigers at No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.