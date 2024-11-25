How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Monday, November 25

Published 8:43 am Monday, November 25, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Monday, November 25

Three games on Monday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the Auburn Tigers and the Iowa State Cyclones.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

South Carolina Gamecocks at Xavier Musketeers

  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4 Auburn Tigers at No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Boston College Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - November 25

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Boston College Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – November 25

How to Watch UConn vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream - November 25

How to Watch UConn vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream – November 25

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Monday, November 25

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Monday, November 25

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow