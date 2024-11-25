How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Boston College Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – November 25 Published 5:47 am Monday, November 25, 2024

The Ole Miss Rebels (3-1) carry a three-game winning streak into a road contest against the Boston College Eagles (6-1), winners of three straight as well. It tips at 5:00 PM ET (on FloHoops) on Monday, November 25, 2024.

Ole Miss vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Ole Miss 2023-24 Stats

The Rebels’ +301 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game) was a result of putting up 68.5 points per game (116th in college basketball) while allowing 59.4 per contest (65th in college basketball).

With 36.2 rebounds per game and 28.0 rebounds allowed, Ole Miss was 34th and 29th in college basketball, respectively, last year.

Ole Miss committed 15.0 turnovers per game last season and forced 15.8 per game, ranking 177th and 126th, respectively, in the country.

The Rebels knocked down 3.1 three-pointers per game (354th in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than their opponents. They shot 26.6% from deep (326th in college basketball) and opponents shot 31.5%.

The Rebels ranked 137th in college basketball averaging 84.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively were 27th, allowing 72.9 points per 100 possessions.

Boston College 2023-24 Stats

The Eagles’ +43 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game) was a result of scoring 71.0 points per game (81st in college basketball) while allowing 69.7 per contest (287th in college basketball).

With 30.7 rebounds per game, Boston College ranked 248th in the country. It allowed 32.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 227th in college basketball.

With 20.2 forced turnovers per game, Boston College ranked seventh-best in college basketball. It ranked 194th in college basketball by averaging 15.2 turnovers per contest.

The Eagles made 4.6 three-pointers per game (279th in college basketball) at a 27.7% rate (302nd in college basketball), compared to the 5.2 their opponents made while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc.

The Eagles averaged 83.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (155th in college basketball), and allowed 81.6 points per 100 possessions (206th in college basketball).

Ole Miss’ Top Players (2023-24)

Rebels Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Marquesha Davis 33 14.0 4.7 1.2 1.5 0.6 0.3 Madison Scott 32 12.8 6.4 3.4 0.8 0.6 0.1 Kennedy Todd-Williams 33 10.6 4.9 2.3 1.3 0.6 0.6 Kirsten Deans 6 9.3 3.8 3.8 1.3 0.2 1.3 Snudda Collins 29 9.2 1.7 0.9 0.6 0.6 1.1

Boston College’s Top Players (2023-24)

Eagles Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Teya Sidberry 33 13.6 6.7 1.2 1.8 0.7 0.7 Andrea Daley 33 13.2 5.4 1.3 1.4 0.4 0.3 Dontavia Waggoner 33 12.9 6.1 1.5 3.0 0.3 0.0 T’Yana Todd 33 11.8 2.7 1.9 1.3 0.1 1.5 JoJo Lacey 26 8.7 4.4 1.3 1.5 0.5 1.0

Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule

November 25 at Boston College at 5:00 PM ET

November 30 vs. Alabama State at 3:00 PM ET

December 5 at NC State at 7:00 PM ET

December 8 vs. Tennessee State at 2:00 PM ET

December 15 vs. South Alabama at 3:00 PM ET

December 21 vs. Mississippi Valley State at 1:00 PM ET

Boston College’s Upcoming Schedule

November 25 vs. Ole Miss at 5:00 PM ET

December 5 at Arkansas at 7:00 PM ET

December 8 at Virginia at 2:00 PM ET

December 11 vs. UMass at 11:00 AM ET

December 15 vs. Bryant at 12:00 PM ET

December 20 vs. Cent. Conn. St. at 12:00 PM ET

