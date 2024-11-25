How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 26

Published 7:49 pm Monday, November 25, 2024

By Data Skrive

Two games on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule feature an AAC team, including the matchup between the Princeton Tigers and the Temple Owls.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s AAC Games

UAB Blazers at Alabama State Hornets

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET

Princeton Tigers at Temple Owls

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

