How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 26 Published 7:49 pm Monday, November 25, 2024

Two games on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule feature an AAC team, including the matchup between the Princeton Tigers and the Temple Owls.

Today’s AAC Games

UAB Blazers at Alabama State Hornets

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Princeton Tigers at Temple Owls

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

