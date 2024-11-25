How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Monday, November 25

Published 12:44 am Monday, November 25, 2024

By Data Skrive

AAC teams will be in action in four games on Monday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Memphis Tigers taking on the UConn Huskies at Lahaina Civic Center.

Today’s AAC Games

UAB Blazers at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

  • Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: ESPN Networks

Memphis Tigers at No. 2 UConn Huskies

Oregon State Beavers at North Texas Mean Green

UTSA Roadrunners at Troy Trojans

