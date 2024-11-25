How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Monday, November 25 Published 12:44 am Monday, November 25, 2024

AAC teams will be in action in four games on Monday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Memphis Tigers taking on the UConn Huskies at Lahaina Civic Center.

Today’s AAC Games

UAB Blazers at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN Networks

Memphis Tigers at No. 2 UConn Huskies

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oregon State Beavers at North Texas Mean Green

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTSA Roadrunners at Troy Trojans

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

