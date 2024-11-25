College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 25 Published 4:55 am Monday, November 25, 2024

There is no shortage of excitement on Monday in SEC action, including the Auburn Tigers taking on the Iowa State Cyclones. If you’re looking for predictions against the spread, continue reading.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Maryland-Eastern Shore +35.5 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at Arkansas Razorbacks

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 30.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Arkansas by 30.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Arkansas -35.5

Arkansas -35.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: South Carolina +6.5 vs. Xavier

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Xavier Musketeers

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Xavier Musketeers Projected Favorite & Spread: Xavier by 0.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Xavier by 0.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Xavier -6.5

Xavier -6.5 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Auburn -3.5 vs. Iowa State

Matchup: Auburn Tigers vs. Iowa State Cyclones

Auburn Tigers vs. Iowa State Cyclones Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 13.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Auburn by 13.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Auburn -3.5

Auburn -3.5 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: November 25

November 25 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

